OPA v OPU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Odisha T20 Match – Dec 27, 2020

Odisha Panthers will lock horns with Odisha Pumas in the curtain-raiser of the Odisha T20 on Sunday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Six teams will be competing in this tournament to take home the prestigious Odisha T20 Cup. A total of 32 games will be played over 19 days, with the final scheduled to be played on the 14th of January.

The 93 best players have been selected from the recently concluded Senior Men Inter-District T20 League, in which 37 affiliated units participated, to play in the Odisha T20 League. This guarantees a good competition in the opening game of the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Panthers

Krushna Barik, Ranjit Paikaray, Sparsh Somani, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Nisikanta Rout, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Dinesh Srivastav, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak and Sidhant Jena.

Odisha Pumas

Dhiraj Singh, Debashish Mahakud, Tukuna Sahoo, Badal P Nishad, Prayash K Singh, Pravin Tirkey, Anurag Das, Jitendra Thapa, Abhinash Nayak, Sandeep Patnaik, Arainda Singh, Purnachandra Majhi, Illu Gocchayat, Prasantha Rana, Kameshwar Barik and Soubhagya R Mohanty.

Predicted Playing-11s

Advertisement

Odisha Panthers

Krushna Barik, Sparsh Somani, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Dinesh Srivastav, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Chandramani Biswal, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera.

Odisha Pumas

Dhiraj Singh, Debashish Mahakud, Tukuna Sahoo, Badal P Nishad, Prayash K Singh, Anurag Das, Abhinash Nayak, Sandeep Patnaik, Jitendra Thapa, Kameshwar Barik, Soubhagya R Mohanty.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas, Match 1

Date: 27th December 2020, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Pitch Report

The track at the Barabati Stadium is a batting paradise. The batsmen will enjoy batting at this ground and could post a huge total on the boards. The spinners will get some assistance from the track with variable bounce. The average first innings score at this venue is 167 runs.

OPA v OPU Dream11 Suggestions

OPA v OPU Dream11 Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kameshwar Barik, Abhinash Nayak, Sandeep Patnaik, Abhishek Yadav, Pradeep Pradhan, Pratik Anurag Das, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Dhiraj Singh, Debashish Mahakud, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera.

Captain: Pratik Anurag Das. Vice-Captain: Alok Chandra Sahoo.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Krushna Barik, Soubhagya R Mohanty, Abhinash Nayak, Abhishek Yadav, Pradeep Pradhan, Pratik Anurag Das, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera.

Captain: Alok Chandra Sahoo. Vice-Captain: Pratik Anurag Das.