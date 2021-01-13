OPA vs ODL Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Cricket League Match – January 13th, 2021

Odisha Panthers will take on Odisha Lions in the Final of the Odisha Cricket League 2020/21.

Odisha Panthers have been in blistering form and have lost just one match in the entire tournament. That solitary 30-run defeat came against the Odisha Pumas.

The Panthers managed to turn it around and are on a four-match winning streak since. They beat Odisha Tigers by 5 wickets in the Semi-Finals and are the favourites to win this match.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Lions overcame Odisha Pumas in the Semi-Finals, thanks to a terrific all-around performance. They scored 172 runs and bowled out Odisha Pumas for just 97, winning the game comfortably by 75 runs.

Squads to choose from:

Odisha Panthers

Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena, Krushna Barik, Sparsh Somani, Dinesh Srivastav, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das.

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, S Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Durgaprasad Behera, Chinmay Sahoo, Biswabhusan Bihari, Abhishek Giri

Predicted Playing 11

Odisha Panthers

Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, S Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja

Match Details

Match: Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Lions, Final

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Date and Time: 13th January, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Barabati Stadium is known to be batting-friendly and the batsmen can use that to their advantage to put up big runs on the board.

However, the dew factor could come into play since the Final will be an evening match and the pitch does tend to support spinners in the second half.

OPA vs ODL Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sujit Lenka, Abhishek Yadav, Swastik Samal, Bikash Rout, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, Nauttam Bhanja, Jayanta Behera, Sibhasish Sahoo, Subham Nayak

Captain: Alok Chandra Sahoo, Vice-Captain: Rakesh Pattanaik

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sujit Lenka, Ranjit Paikaray, Abhishek Yadav, Swastik Samal, Bikash Rout, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Rakesh Pattanaik, Nauttam Bhanja, Jayanta Behera, Sibhasish Sahoo, Pradeep Pradhan

Captain: Jayanta Behera, Vice-Captain: Sibhasish Sahoo