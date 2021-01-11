OPA vs ODT Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Cricket League Match – January 12th, 2021

The Odisha Panthers will take on the Odisha Tigers in the Odisha Cricket League at the Barabati Stadium on Tuesday.

The Odisha Panthers have been in blistering form and have won all but one of their matches in the tournament. They suffered their first defeat in the competition in a clash against the Odisha Pumas, where they lost by 30 runs.

The Panthers managed to turn things around and are on a four-match winning streak. They beat the Odisha Tigers by 9 wickets in their last match and will be eager to notch up two wins against their opponents.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Tigers have lost three and won two games in their last five matches. They were beaten by the Panthers and the Pumas in their last two matches.

OPA vs ODT: Squads to choose from

Odisha Panthers

Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena, Krushna Barik, Sparsh Somani, Dinesh Srivastav, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das.

Odisha Tigers

Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray (c), Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat (wk), B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi, Minal Parida, Uttsab Bhoi, Samir Mandal, Rupak Pradhan, Sangram Majhi

OPA vs OD: Predicted playing XIs

Odisha Panthers

Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena

Odisha Tigers

Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray (c), Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat, B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi

OPA vs ODT: Match details

Match: Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Tigers

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Date and Time: 12th January, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

OPA vs ODT: Pitch report

The track at the Barabati Stadium is known to be batting friendly and batsmen can use that to their advantage to put up big runs on the board. However, the dew factor comes into play since it’s an evening match and the pitch does tend to support spinners in the second half.

OPA vs ODT Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Ranjit Paikaray, Abhishek Yadav, Ankit Singh, Rupak Pradhan, Alok Chandra Sahoo, B Shiva, S Majhi, Jayanta Behera, S Nayak, P Pradhan

Captain: Alok Chandra Sahoo, Vice-Captain: Jayanta Behera

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Abhishek Yadav, Ankit Singh, Rupak Pradhan, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Alok Chandra Sahoo, B Shiva, S Majhi, Jayanta Behera, S Nayak, Harshit Rathod

Captain: B Shiva, Vice-Captain: S Majhi