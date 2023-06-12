OPA vs OPU Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Odisha Cricket League T20 match – June 13, 2023

Odisha Panthers (OPA) will square off against Odisha Pumas (OPU) in the third match of Odisha T20 League 2023 at the Dreams Cricket Ground on June 13 at 9:00 AM IST.

Panthers and Pumas will kick off their Odisha Cricket League campaign in the first match of Day 2. This exciting contest is set to feature several Odisha superstars, including the top-order batter Sandeep Pattnaik, young Swastik Samal, seasoned wicketkeeper Sujit Skhetra Lenka, and the experienced Rakesh Pattnaik, among others.

Here are three potential players to consider for your captain or vice-captaincy roles for the upcoming OPA vs OPU Dream11 Prediction Match.

#3 Sujit Skhetra Lenka (OPA) - 7 Credits

Sujit Skhetra Lenka has been one of the regular wicketkeepers for the Odisha Ranji Trophy team since his debut in the 2013/14 edition. The 30-year-old has 90 catches and ten stumpings for Odisha across all three formats.

The middle-order batter also has notched up 734 runs for Odisha. He could be an excellent choice for vice-captaincy for the OPA vs OPU match.

#2 Sandeep Pattnaik (OPA) - 8 Credits

Sandeep Pattnaik has represented the Odisha state team in more than 50 matches across all three formats. He is expected to lead the batting attack for the Odisha Panthers in today's game.

In his 12 T20 games, the 25-year-old has notched up 213 runs at a 100.9 strike rate. The opener could be a game-changer for this upcoming OPA vs OPU match.

#1 Rakesh Pattnaik (OPU) - 7.5 Credits

Rakesh Pattnaik made his Odisha state team debut in 2022. The all-rounder made heads turn during the 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he smashed an unbeaten 31-ball 53. Batting at No. 7, Pattnaik smashed eight fours and two sixes in that contest.

In T20s for Odisha, the middle order batter has notched up 77 runs in three innings with an impressive strike rate of 197.43. Rakesh is a perfect pick for the captaincy in today's OPA vs OPU Dream11 prediction match.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's OPA vs OPU Dream11 contest? Sandeep Pattnaik Rakesh Pattnaik 0 votes