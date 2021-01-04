OPA vs OPU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Odisha Cricket League Match 18 – Jan 04, 2021

In the 18th match of the ongoing Odisha Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Panthers square off against Odisha Pumas at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Both teams are coming into this game on the back of winning runs.

Odisha Panthers have looked almost unstoppable in the Odisha Cricket League. They have won five games in a row and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table.

Barring their last game against Odisha Jaguars, which they won in a Super Over, Odisha Panthers have been dominant, both while batting first or chasing. The Basant Mohanty-led side start as the favourites for this Odisha Cricket League game.

On the other hand, Odisha Pumas have been scratchy and inconsistent in the Odisha Cricket League. They lost two of their first three games before winning two on the bounce. With 12 points in their kitty, they are currently third in the points table, and a win in this game will take them second.

The last time these two sides squared off in the Odisha Cricket League, Odisha Panthers eased through a chase of 142 runs with 27 balls and nine wickets to spare.

Odisha Cricket League: Squads to choose from

Odisha Panthers: Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena, Krushna Barik, Sparsh Somani, Dinesh Srivastav, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das.

Odisha Pumas: Kameshwar Barik, Dhiraj Singh, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Anurag Das, Abhinash Nayak, Prayash Singh, Prasantha Rana, Sandeep Patnaik, Jitendra Thapa, Badal Nishad, Soubhagya Mohanty, Purnachandra Majhi, Illu Gochhayat, Pravin Tirkey, Debashis Mahakud.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Odisha Panthers: Sparsh Somani, Sidhant Jena, Binit Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Alok Sahoo, Basant Mohanty (c), Ranjit Paikaray (wk), Nisikanta Rout, Pradeep Pradhan, Subham Nayak, Jayanta Behera.

Odisha Pumas: Kameswar Barik, Sandeep Pattnaik, Purnachandra Majhi, Tukuna Sahoo, Aravinda Singh (c), Prayash Singh, Pratik Das, Soubhagya Mohanty (wk), Prasanta Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas

Date: January 4th 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Pitch Report

The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack has produced sporting tracks in the Odisha Cricket League, as the batsmen haven’t really dominated and got big runs.

The average score batting first is around the 130-run mark. More of the same could be expected for this game, and bowlers are likely to continue to enjoy the upper hand.

140-145 runs may well prove to be a winning score on this track.

Odisha Cricket League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OPA vs OPU)

Dream11 Team for Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas - Odisha Cricket League.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ranjit Paikaray, Prasanta Rana, Sandeep Pattnaik, Abhishek Yadav, Pratik Das, Prayash Singh, Alok Sahoo, Tukuna Sahoo, Pradeep Pradhan, Subham Nayak, Basant Mohanty.

Captain: Tukuna Sahoo. Vice-captain: Alok Sahoo.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Soubhagya Mohanty, Sandeep Pattnaik, Purnachandra Majhi, Abhishek Yadav, Prayash Singh, Sidhant Jena, Alok Sahoo, Tukuna Sahoo, Dhiraj Singh, Pradeep Pradhan, Basant Mohanty.

Captain: Abhishek Yadav. Vice-captain: Prayash Singh.