OCC vs MD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal Match - Apr 23, 2021

The Oporto Cricket Club will take on the Miranda Dragons in the 35th match of the ECS T10 Portugal at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo Ground on Friday.

The Oporto Cricket Club have blown hot and cold in the ECS T10 Portugal so far. They lost their first four games before winning three out of their next four fixtures. The Oporto Cricket Club then succumbed to two successive losses and currently find themselves fifth in the standings. They will face the Miranda Dragons twice in their last two group stage fixtures. In order to qualify for the semi-finals, the Oporto Cricket Club have to win both matches and hope the Indian Royals lose at least three out of their last four games.

Meanwhile, the Miranda Dragons are reeling at the bottom of the ECS T10 Portugal points table. They have won just one out of their six fixtures so far. The Miranda Dragons' only win came against the Coimbra Knights.

Squads to choose from

Oporto Cricket Club: Premal Rajani (c), Thomas Rogerson, Mark Weeks, John Rogerson, Kanaka Sabhapathy, Nigel Jordan, Jack Cunningham, Junaid Khan, John Zinkus, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Anthony Chambers, Jonathan Cooles, James Graham, Patrick Butcher, Neil Charles, Alexandre Camelo, Bhavin Sorathiya, Travis Cunningham, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Sanath Gunawardena, Muhammad Ali Awan, Andrew Machaj, Mike Shannon, Syed Rashid

Miranda Dragons: Ibrahim Mohammad (c), Md Omar Faruk, Krishan Kumar, Ferdous Ahmed Mamun, Steven Waddell, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Paul Stubbs, Asif Ataur, Syed Asif Rab, Mohammad Shakir, Abdul Mohshin, Rob Lewes, Lucas Hennessey, Tom Allan

Predicted Playing XIs

Oporto Cricket Club: Kanaka Sabhapathy (wk), John Zinkus, Junaid Khan, Premal Rajani (c), Thomas Rogerson, Raghu Raman, Neil Charles, Euan Mackay, Sanath Gunawardena, Patrick Butcher, Jack Cunningham

Miranda Dragons: Md Omar Faruk, Abdul Mohshin, Asif Ataur, Syed Asif Rab, Ibrahim Mohammad (c), Krishan Kumar, Ferdous Ahmed Mamun, Greg Bullock (wk), Paul Stubbs, Rob Lewis, Tom Allan

Match Details

Match: Oporto Cricket Club vs Miranda Dragons, Match 35, ECS T10 Portug

Date & Time: April 23rd 2021, 10 PM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

Pitch Report

The Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo Ground is a sporting one. Although the ball comes on to the bat nicely, the bowlers are constantly in the game as well. While the spinners have found some turn, the pacers have been getting some early movement too.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OCC vs MD)

Dream11 Team for Oporto Cricket Club vs Miranda Dragons - ECS T10 Portugal 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Premal Rajani, Sabhapathy Kanaka, John Zinkus, Raghu Raman, Syed Asif Rab, Abdul Mohshin, Krishan Kumar, Junaid Khan, Ibrahim Mohammad, Ferdous Ahmed Mamun, Neil Charles

Captain: Raghu Raman. Vice-captain: Abdul Mohshin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sabhapathy Kanaka, John Zinkus, Raghu Raman, Syed Asif Rab, Abdul Mohshin, Md Omar Faruk, Krishan Kumar, Junaid Khan, Asif Ataur, Ibrahim Mohammad, Neil Charles

Captain: Junaid Khan. Vice-captain: Raghu Raman