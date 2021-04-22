OCC vs OEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal Match - Apr 23, 2021

The Oporto Cricket Club will square off against Oeiras in match number 34 of the ECS T10 Portugal on Friday.

The Oporto Cricket Club had a torrid start to their ECS T10 Portugal campaign, losing their first four games. However, they’ve turned things around, winning three of their last four fixtures. The Oporto Cricket Club will be looking to continue their good run of form when they take on Oeiras.

Meanwhile, the Oeiras lost their first two ECS T10 Portugal games, with both defeats coming against Malo. They have since been on a six-match winning streak and currently find themselves second in the standings. Oeiras will starts as favorites on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Oporto Cricket Club: Premal Rajani (c), Thomas Rogerson, Mark Weeks, John Rogerson, Kanaka Sabhapathy, Nigel Jordan, Jack Cunningham, Junaid Khan, John Zinkus, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Anthony Chambers, Jonathan Cooles, James Graham, Patrick Butcher, Neil Charles, Alexandre Camelo, Bhavin Sorathiya, Travis Cunningham, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Sanath Gunawardena, Muhammad Ali Awan, Andrew Machaj, Mike Shannon, Syed Rashid

Oeiras: Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (c), Paulo Buccimazza, Mohon M F Hussain, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Michael Harris, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Prakash, Kapil Surendrakumar, Sunil Kumar, Prince Maratha, Shayaddur Rahman, Nishank Popat, John Foster

Predicted Playing XIs

Oporto Cricket Club: Kanaka Sabhapathy (wk), Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, John Zinkus (c), Suraj Peshawaria, Raghu Raman, Thomas Rogerson, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Patrick Butcher, Neil Charles, Euan Mackay

Oeiras: Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Conrad Greenshields, Kumar Rohit, Paulo Buccimazza, Mohon M F Hussain, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (c), Amandeep, John Foster, Sunil Kumar, Krut Patel, Shayaddur Rahman

Match Details

Match: Oporto Cricket Club vs Oeiras

Date & Time: April 23rd 2021, 12 AM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo has been a sporting one which assists both the batsmen and the bowlers. Teams haven’t scored in excess of 95-100 easily here, with sides batting first winning 23 out of the 32 ECS T10 Portugal matches played at the venue.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OCC vs OEI)

Dream11 Team for Oporto Cricket Club vs Oeiras - ECS T10 Portugal 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kuldeep Gholiya, Paulo Buccimazza, John Zinkus, Raghu Raman, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Junaid Khan, Suraj Peshawaria, Sunil Kumar, Neil Charles, Kumar Rohit

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Raghu Raman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kuldeep Gholiya, Paulo Buccimazza, John Zinkus, Raghu Raman, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Neil Charles, Shayaddur Rahman, Kumar Rohit

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Krut Patel