OPU vs ODL Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Cricket League Match – January 12th, 2021

Odisha Pumas will take on Odisha Lions in a game in the 2020-21 Odisha Cricket League.

Odisha Lions have been in excellent form in the Odisha Cricket League, winning four of their five games. In their last Odisha Cricket League game, Odisha Lions beat Odisha Cheetahs by 22 runs.

Odisha Lions have played Pumas twice, winning both times.

Odisha Pumas, on the other hand, have recorded three wins in their five Odisha Cricket League games. In their previous match in the tournament, they were victorious against Odisha Tigers by two runs.

Odisha Cricket League: Squads to choose from

Odisha Pumas

Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh (c), Prayash K Singh, Pratik Das, Tukuna Sahoo, Soubhagya R Mohanty (wk), Prasanta Rana, Dhiraj Singh, Purnachandra Majhi, Jitendra Thapa, Illu Gocchayat, Badal Nishad, Debashis Mahakud, Kameshwar Barik, Pravin Tirkey.

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, S Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Durgaprasad Behera, Chinmay Sahoo, Biswabhusan Bihari, Abhishek Giri.

Predicted Playing-11s

Odisha Pumas

Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh (c), Prayash K Singh, Pratik Das, Tukuna Sahoo, Soubhagya R Mohanty (wk), Prasanta Rana, Dhiraj Singh, Purnachandra Majhi, Jitendra Thapa.

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, S Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Pumas vs Odisha Lions

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Date and Time: 12th January, 2021, 7:30 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The track at the Barabati Stadium is known to be batting-friendly, and batsmen can use that to their advantage to put up big runs on the board. However, the dew factor will come into play since it’s an evening match, and the pitch does tend to support spinners in the second half.

OPU vs ODL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Odisha Cricket League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sujit Lenka, Sandeep Patnaik, Bikash Rout, Swastik Samal, Prayash K Singh, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, Tukuna Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, S Sahoo, Prasantha Rana.

Captain: Prayash K Singh. Vice-Captain: Rakesh Pattanaik.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sujit Lenka, Soubhagya Mohanty, Sandeep Patnaik, Bikash Rout, Swastik Samal, Prayash K Singh, Rakesh Pattanaik, Tukuna Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, S Sahoo, Dhiraj Singh.

Captain: Tukuna Sahoo. Vice-Captain: Nauttam Bhanja.