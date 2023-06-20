OPU vs OPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TCM Odisha Cricket League, Match 18

The 18th match of the TCM Odisha Cricket League will see the Odisha Pumas (OPU) squaring off against Odisha Panthers (OPA) at the Driems Ground in Cuttack on Tuesday, June 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OPU vs OPA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Odisha Pumas have won two of their last five matches of the season. Odisha Panthers, too, have two victories in three appearances.

Odisha Panthers have been impressive, but the Odisha Pumas are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

OPU vs OPA Match Details

The 18th match of the TCM Odisha Cricket League will be played on June 20 at the Driems Ground in Cuttack. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OPU vs OPA, Match 18

Date and Time: 20th June 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Driems Ground, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Odisha Lions and Odisha Tigers, where a total of 249 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

OPU vs OPA Form Guide

OPU - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

OPA - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

OPU vs OPA Probable Playing XI

OPU Playing XI

No injury updates

Bikram Samal (wk), Saideep Mohapatra, Rakesh Pattanaik, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Anshuman Mishra, Niranjan Gouda, Pankaj Senapati, Swastik Samal, Sushil Barik, Rahul Choudhary, Jamala Mohapatra

OPA Playing XI

No injury updates

Dinesh Majhi (wk), Abhishek Yadav, Maroju Prasanth, Sandeep Patnaik (c), Anil Parida, Aditya Rout, Satyakam Bharadwaj, Shubham Kumar Singh, Sobhan Dev Behera, Tapas Das, Ankitkar Jaiswal

OPU vs OPA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Samal

B Samal is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Skhetra is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Pattanaik

S Patnaik and R Pattanaik are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Yadav played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Samal

D Panda and S Samal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Sahoo is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Choudhary

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Mohapatra and R Choudhary. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Dev Behera is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

OPU vs OPA match captain and vice-captain choices

R Pattanaik

R Pattanaik will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 327 points in the last five matches.

S Samal

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Samal as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 313 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for OPU vs OPA, Match 18

S Samal

R Pattanaik

A Rout

A Yadav

R Choudhary

Odisha Pumas vs Odisha Panthers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Odisha Pumas vs Odisha Panthers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Samal

Batters: R Pattanaik, A Yadav, A Rout, S Patnaik, D Ashok

All-rounders: S Samal

Bowlers: J Mohapatra, B Biswal, R Choudhary, S Dev Behera

Odisha Pumas vs Odisha Panthers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Samal

Batters: R Pattanaik, A Yadav, A Rout

All-rounders: S Samal, D Panda

Bowlers: J Mohapatra, B Biswal, R Choudhary, S Dev Behera, S Barik

