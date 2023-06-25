ORD vs PBS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Freyer T20 Tournament match – June 26, 2023

The third match of the 2023 Freyer T20 Tournament will see Orange Dragons lock horns with Purple Blazers at Stag Cricket Ground, Chennai. The game will commence on June 26 and start at 12:30 PM IST.

Both teams would be looking to kickstart the third edition of Freyer’s tournament with a memorable win on the board.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) think tank decided to add two new teams in this year’s Freyer T20 edition which would spice things up as the tournament progresses.

Without further ado, here are three players you should pick as a captain or vice-captain for the ORD vs PBS Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Trisha Madhu (ORD) - 8 credits

Trisha is a fine all-rounder who can be very destructive with the bat and the ball in hand. She has scored 2243 runs at a stunning average of 42.32 which includes her best individual score of 108. Her strike rate is also on the higher side hovering over the 100 mark. And with the ball, she has taken 38 scalps at a phenomenal strike rate of 34 which includes one five-wicket haul.

Trisha has the ability to deliver some mind-blowing performances. She could be someone worth picking in your ORD vs PBS Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Madhumitha Anbu (ORD) - 8 credits

Madhumitha is a highly compact opening batter who has a lot of runs under her belt. In 42 innings, she has achieved her best score of 96* and has scored at a staggering average of 33.37. Besides, she has clobbered 108 fours and has remained not out on 12 instances.

Given her abilities, Madhumitha can really make a difference with the bat. She bats with a strike rate of around 71 but as games go by she will definitely improve that figure. Therefore, we recommend you feature her in your ORD vs PBS Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Janvi Kundu (PBS) - 8 credits

Janvi is a prolific T20 batter who has scored over 1389 runs including her best individual score of 85*. In 95 innings, Janvi has hit 167 fours and 2 sixes. This makes her a top contender as a captain or vice-captain in your ORD vs PBS Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

