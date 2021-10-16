ORG vs BLU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for VCA T20 2021, Match 24

VCA Orange will take on VCA Blue in the 24th match of the VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Saturday.

Having won five of their eight games so far, VCA Orange have been really dominant in the competition. They defeated VCA Yellow by 17 runs in the previous game and are leading the points table at the moment.

VCA Blue, meanwhile, have played six games. They have won twice and lost on four occasions. They are the clear underdogs in this fixture.

ORG vs BLU Probable Playing 11 Today

ORG XI

Siddhesh Wath (c & wk), Apoorv Wankhade, Sandesh Durugwar, Kshitiz Dahiya, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare, Praful Hinge, Shubham Kapse, Abhishek Chaurasia, Prerit Agrawal, Adhyan Daga

BLU XI

Aniket Pande (wk), Shalabh Shrivastava (c), Khushal Pimpalkar, Ganesh Satish, Shantanu Chikhale, Suraj Rai, Nachiket Parande, Satyam Bhoyar, Mayank Jassore, Akshay Agrawal, Om Dhotkar

Match Details

ORG vs BLU, VCA T20 2021, Match 24

Date and Time: 16th October, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be balanced and assist the batters and bowlers equally. Swing bowlers might find conditions favorable initially but spinners are expected to prove crucial in the middle overs.

Today’s ORG vs BLU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Wath is a phenomenal wicket-keeper batter and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. The right-handed wicket-keeper is expected to play responsibly. Wath has amassed 389 runs in the tournament, which also includes a century!

Batters

S Bhoyar is among the best batters in the league. Not only that, he has also chipped in with regular wickets.

All-rounders

A Karnewar is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He can prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your ORG vs BLU Dream11 Fantasy side.

Bowlers

P Hinge brings in a lot of pace and is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in ORG vs BLU Dream11 prediction team

A Karnewar (ORG) – 734 points

S Wath (ORG) – 618 points

S Bhoyar (BLU) – 442 points

A Wankhade (ORG) – 369 points

S Shrivastava (BLU) – 352 points

Important stats for ORG vs BLU Dream11 prediction team

A Karnewar: 144 runs and 16 wickets

S Wath: 389 runs

S Bhoyar: 133 runs and 7 wickets

ORG vs BLU Dream11 Prediction Today

ORG vs BLU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Wath, S Bhoyar, A Wankhede, G Satish, A Karnewar, S Shrivastava, P Agrawal, S Rai, P Hinge, A Chaurasia, S Chikhale

Captain: A Karnewar, Vice-Captain: S Wath

ORG vs BLU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Wath, S Bhoyar, A Wankhede, G Satish, A Karnewar, S Shrivastava, P Agrawal, P Hinge, A Chaurasia, S Chikhale, N Parande

Captain: S Bhoyar, Vice-Captain: S Shrivastava

