ORG vs GRN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for VCA T20, Match 1

VCA Orange will lock horns with VCA Green in the season opener of the VCA T20 tournament 2021. Both sides are playing their first match of the season and will look to start their campaign with a victory.

The VCA T20 tournament will provide youngsters with the opportunity to prove themselves and make it to the senior state team during the upcoming edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

ORG vs GRN Probable Playing 11 Today

ORG

Siddhesh Wath, Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Rathod, Kshitiz Dahiya, Prerit Agrawal, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Shubham Kapse, Praful Hinge, Sandesh Durugwar, Adhyan Daga.

GRN

Dharmender Ahlawat, Shubham Dubey, Manan Dos, Atharva Taide, Aman Khan, Sanket Subhedar, Shreeyog Pawar, Harsh Dubey, Kedar Jagtap, Ketan Alsi, Rajneesh Gurbani.

Match Details

ORG vs GRN

Date & Time: 5th October 2021, 9:00 AM

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium has produced several close encounters and we could be in for another close contest when these two sides meet on Monday.

There is certainly something in this pitch for the bowlers, as pacers have enjoyed bowling on this wicket due to the extra swing on offer. So both captains will look to bowl first and rattle a few wickets early on upon winning the toss.

Top 3 players to pick in ORG vs GRN Dream11 prediction team

Apoorv Wankhede (ORG)

Akshay Karnewar (ORG)

Rajneesh Gurbani (GRN)

Important stats for ORG vs GRN Dream11 Prediction Team

Apoorv Wankhede: 871 runs in T20s

Akshay Karnewar: 33 wickets in T20s

Rajneesh Gurbani: 15 T20 wickets

Akshay Wakhare: 45 T20 scalps

ORG vs GRN Dream11 Prediction Today

ORG vs GRN Dream11 Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Siddhesh Wath, Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Rathod, Shreeyog Pawar, Shubham Dubey, Atharva Taide, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare, Sanket Subhedar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Praful Hinge.

Captain: Apoorv Wankhade, Vice-Captain: Akshay Wakhare

ORG vs GRN Dream11 Team 2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dharmender Ahlawat, Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Rathod, Aman Khan, Sandesh Durugwar, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare, Manan Dosi, Rajneesh Gurbani, Shubham Kapse.

Captain: Akshay Karnewar, Vice-Captain: Rajneesh Gurbani

Edited by Prem Deshpande