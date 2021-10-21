ORG vs RD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for VCA T20 2021, Final

VCA Orange (ORG) will take on VCA Red (RD) in the final of the VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur on Thursday.

VCA Orange booked their place in the VCA T20 2021 final after successfully chasing down 154 against the VCA Sky Blue in the semi-finals. The VCA Red, meanwhile, beat VCA Green by a humongous 122-run margin in the other semi-final. It will be interesting to see which team emerge victorious in the final.

ORG vs RD Probable Playing 11 Today

ORG XI

Siddhesh Wath (c & wk), Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Karnewar, Praful Hinge, Abhishek Chaurasia, Prerit Agrawal, Yash Rathod, Chakresh Khurana, Kshitiz Dahiya, Shubham Kapse, Adhyan Daga

RD XI

Mandar Mahale, Vaibhav Chandekar, Aman Mokhade, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Varun Palandurkar, Nachiket Bhute, Himanshu Joshi, Tanmay Kale, Akshay Kolhar, Parth Rekhade, Swapnil Bandiwar

Match Details

ORG vs RD, Byju’s VCA T20 2021, Final

Date and Time: 21st October, 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur

Pitch Report

The track at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Jamtha, Nagpur, is a decent one to bat on. However, the bowlers might get some assistance as well. While the pacers tend to get some movement with the new ball, the spinners will find turn as well.

Today’s ORG vs RD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Wath could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. He has been the most consistent batter for the VCA Orange, scoring 425 runs in eight VCA T20 2021 matches.

Batter

A Wankhade is a reliable batter who puts a price on his wicket. Capable of playing the big shots with ease, he has scored 69 runs in the last two matches.

All-rounder

A Karnewar is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He could prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your ORG vs RD Dream11 fantasy team, having picked up 18 wickets in addition to scoring 170 runs in the VCA T20 2021.

Bowlers

N Bhute is expected to lead his side's bowling attack in the VCA T20 2021 final. He has taken 13 wickets and will be hoping to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in ORG vs RD Dream11 prediction team

A Karnewar (ORG) – 854 points

S Wath (ORG) – 710 points

A Mokhade (RD) – 585 points

P Agrawal (ORG) – 584 points

N Bhute (RD) – 581 points

Important stats for ORG vs RD Dream11 prediction team

A Karnewar: 170 runs and 18 wickets

N Bhute: 13 wickets

S Wath: 425 runs

ORG vs RD Dream11 Prediction Today (VCA T20 2021)

ORG vs RD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - VCA T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Wath, A Wankhade, Y Rathod, V Palandurkar, A Karnewar, A Mokhade, P Agrawal, N Bhute, P Hinge, A Chaurasia, T Kale

Captain: A Karnewar. Vice-captain: S Wath

ORG vs RD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - VCA T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Wath, A Wankhade, Y Rathod, V Palandurkar, A Kolhar, A Karnewar, A Mokhade, P Rekhade, N Bhute, P Hinge, A Chaurasia

Captain: P Rekhade. Vice-captain: A Mokhade

Edited by Samya Majumdar