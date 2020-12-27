OS-W v AH-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's Super Smash match – December 28th, 2020

Otago Sparks will lock horns with Auckland Hearts in the 3rd match of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 on Monday at the Molyneux Park in Alexandra. The fixture will be Otago Sparks' first game of the 2020-21 edition and will be played on Monday. They finished third during the last edition with 24 points and won six out of their ten matches.

Auckland Hearts, on the other hand, started their campaign with a defeat in the season-opener. They succumbed to Wellington Blaze by 9 wickets while defending 93 runs.

While both teams look pretty balanced on cards, Auckland Hearts will have a slight edge in this game, given the experienced players they have in their squad.

Squads to choose from

Otago Sparks

Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Bhagya Herath, Polly Inglis (WK), Bella James (C), Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Suzie Bates, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin (WK), Eden Carson, Saffron Wilson, Olivia Gain and Molly Loe.

Auckland Hearts

Bella Armstrong, Fran Jonas, Jane Barnett, Skye Bowden, Sarah Carnachan (WK), Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Tariel Lamb (WK), Regina Lilii (C), Roz McNeill, Molly Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Amie Hucker, Yaz Kareem, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad and Natasha van Tilburg (WK).

Predicted Playing XIs

Otago Sparks

Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Sophie Oldershaw, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Eden Carson, Saffron Wilson.

Auckland Hearts

Bella Armstrong, Fran Jonas, Sarah Carnachan, Lauren Down, Regina Lilii, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad.

Match Details

Match: Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts, Match 3

Date: 28th December 2020, 05:00 AM

Venue: Molyneux Park, Alexandra.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Alexandra is a balanced one that has something to offer for both the batsmen and the bowlers. Bowlers will enjoy bowling on this track with variable bounce. While the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before going for big hits. The captain who wins the toss will like to chase as the teams chasing have won most of the games at this venue.

OS-W v AH-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Caitlin Blakely, Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Hayley Jensen, Gemma Adams, Anna Peterson, Bella Armstrong, Emma Black, Fran Jonas, Holly Huddleston.Captain: Anna Peterson. Vice-Captain: Hayley Jensen.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Hayley Jensen, Anna Peterson, Bella Armstrong, Emma Black, Fran Jonas, Holly Huddleston.

Captain: Hayley Jensen. Vice-Captain: Anna Peterson.