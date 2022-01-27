OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash T20, Eliminator

The Otago Sparks (OS-W) will lock horns with Auckland Hearts (AH-W) in the Eliminator of the Women's Super Smash T20 at the University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday

The Otago Sparks finished second in the group phase, winning eight of their 10 matches. Auckland Hearts, on the other hand, finished just below their opponents in the points table, winning five out of their 10 matches. The last time the two teams met, the Otago Sparks registered a 10-wicket win over Auckland Hearts.

OS-W vs AH-W Probable Playing 11 Today

OS-W XI

Polly Inglis, Suzie Bates (C), Kate Ebrahim, Katey Martin (WK), Caitlin Blakely, Hayley Jensen, Marina Lamplough, Olivia Gain, Emma Black, Eden Carson, Sophie Oldershaw

AH-W XI

Lauren Down (C), Katie Perkins, Saachi Shahri, Anna Browning, Bella Armstrong, Skye Bowden, Arlene Kelly, Izzy Gaze (WK), Molly Penfold, Jesse Prasad, Amie Hucker

Match Details

OS-W vs AH-W, Women's Super Smash T20, Eliminator Match

Date and Time: 27th January 2021, 08:40 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dundedin.

Pitch Report

The track at University Oval has dramatically favored the bowlers in the Women's Super Smash T20. The team winning the toss should look to bat first, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 132 runs.

Today’s OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin: Martin is a skilled wicketkeeper-batter who has scored 197 runs in 10 Super Smash matches. She is surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Batters

Suzie Bates: Bates has smashed 426 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 114.82. She could be a crucial pick for today's clash.

Lauren Down: Down is a reliable batter who can trouble the Sparks bowlers on Thursday. She has scored 233 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 95.88.

All-rounders

Hayley Jensen: Jensen can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. She has scored 27 runs while also picking up nine wickets in 10 Super Smash matches.

Kate Ebrahim: Ebrahim has scalped 13 wickets in 10 matches in addition to scoring 138 runs.

Bowlers

Enma Black: Black will lead the Otago Sparks' bowling attack on Thursday. She has scalped 13 wickets in 10 Super Smash matches at an economy rate of 6.55.

Bella Armstrong: Armstrong has scored 110 runs and picked up three wickets in 10 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction team

Suzie Bates (OS-W) - 734 points

Kate Ebrahim (OS-W) - 603 points

Eden Carson (OS-W) - 569 points

Emma Black (OS-W) - 464 points

Arlene Kelly (AH-W) - 421 points

Important Stats for OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction team

Suzie Bates: 426 runs and 1 wicket in 10 matches; SR - 114.82 and ER - 4.00

Kate Ebrahim: 138 runs and 13 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 95.17 and ER - 6.44

Eden Carson: 15 wickets in 10 matches; ER - 5.21

Emma Black: 13 wickets in 10 matches; ER - 6.55

Arlene Kelly: 73 runs and 9 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 92.40 and ER - 5.08

OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's Super Smash T20)

OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction - Women's Super Smash T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Suzie Bates, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Hayley Jensen, Kate Ebrahim, Arlene Kelly, Eden Carson, Bella Armstrong, Emma Black, Fran Jonas.

Captain: Hayley Jenson. Vice-captain: Suzie Bates.

OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction - Women's Super Smash T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Polly Inglis, Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Saachi Shahri, Hayley Jensen, Kate Ebrahim, Arlene Kelly, Bella Armstrong, Emma Black, Fran Jonas, Sophie Oldershaw.

Captain: Kate Ebrahim. Vice-captain: Hayley Jenson.

Edited by Samya Majumdar