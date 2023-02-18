OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023, Match 23

Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) will take on Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) in the 23rd match at the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023 at the University Oval in Dunedin on Sunday, February 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Otago Sparks Women have played six matches in the tournament. They have managed to win two of their matches while losing two and two encounters have been abandoned. They are currently third in the points table and will be looking to climb further up with a win in this match.

Auckland Hearts Women, on the other hand, are not having a great time in the tournament. They too have played six matches in the tournament and have one of them. The Hearts have lost three matches while two of their matches have been abandoned. They are in desperate need of a win in this match in order to get their campaign back on track.

The two teams faced each other in the 21st match of the tournament, which was the last enounter for both teams. Hearts won the match by 65 runs and will look to repeat the antiques.

OS-W vs AH-W Match Details

Match 23 of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023 will be played on February 19, at the University Oval in Dunedin. The game is set to take place at 3.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OS-W vs AH-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023, Match 23

Date and Time: February 19, 2023, 3.00 am IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

OS-W vs AH-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at the University Oval has produced sporting wickets so far. It has provided assistance to both the batters and the bowlers and hence this match promises to be an exciting contest between the bat and the ball.

OS-W vs AH-W Probable Playing XI

OS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

OS-W Playing XI

Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Chloe Deerness, Olivia Gain, Kate Ebrahim, Polly Inglis (wk), Bella James, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Molly Loe, and Sophie Oldershaw.

AH-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AH-W Playing XI

Bella Armstrong, Bree Illing, Skye Bowden, Anna Browning, Josie Penfold, Prue Catton, Izzy Gaze (wk), Katie Perkins, Amie Hucker, Saachi Shahri, and Holly Huddleston.

OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Polly Inglis

Polly Inglis has been in great form with the bat in this tournament. She has also been very good behind the stumps and is the best in the wicketkeeper category for this match.

Batters

Katie Perkins

Katie Perkins has scored runs on a consistent basis in this tournament. She scored a century in the last match against the same opponents and her current form makes Perkins the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Kate Ebrahim

Kate Ebrahim has been in brilliant form with both bat and ball in this tournament. She has impacted the matches with both the bat and the ball and this makes Ebrahim a great pick for the match.

Bowler

Amie Hucker

Auckland have been largely dependent on Amie Hucker for their bowling efforts in the tournament. Hucker's ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures makes her a very crucial pick for the match.

OS-W vs AH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Kate Ebrahim

Kate Ebrahi has been influential with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. She has the ability to impact a match in both innings and that makes her the best pick for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Caitlin Blakely

Caitlin Blakely has been in great form with the bat. She has been scoring runs consistently and her presence ensures some guaranteed points in fantasy contests. So, Blakely is probably a very safe choice for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

5 Must-Picks for OS-W vs AH-W, Match 23

C Blakely

Katie Perkins

Polly Inglis

K Ebrahim

B James

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for players of all trades. Players who can be impactful in both innings of the match will be the best picks for fantasy contests.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: Polly Inglis

Batters: K Perkins, C Blakely, B James, S Shahri

All-rounders: K Ebrahim, G Adams

Bowlers: E Black, A Hucker, S Oldershaw, J Penfold

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Polly Inglis

Batters: K Perkins, C Blakely, B James, S Shahri

All-rounders: K Ebrahim, G Adams

Bowlers: E Black, A Hucker, S Oldershaw, J Penfold

