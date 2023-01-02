OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 10

Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) will take on Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) in match 10 of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 on Monday at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Otago Sparks Women have won one of their last three matches. Auckland Hearts Women, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

Auckland Hearts Women will try their best to win the match, but Otago Sparks Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

OS-W vs AH-W Match Details

Match 10 of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 will be played on January 2 at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. The game is set to take place at 2:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OS-W vs AH-W, Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 10

Date and Time: January 2, 2023, 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

OS-W vs AH-W Form Guide

OS-W - L W L

AH-W - L W

OS-W vs AH-W Probable Playing XI

OS-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Suzie Bates ©, Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Bella James, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe

AH-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Saachi Shahri, Anna Browning, Lauren Down ©, Arlene Kelly, Isabella Gaze (wk), Bella Armstrong, Skye Bowden, Katie Perkins, Molly Penfold, Amie Hucker, Fran Jonas

OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Inglis

P Inglis, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. I Gaze is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Bates

L Down and S Bates are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Shahri is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

K Ebrahim

A Browning and K Ebrahim are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Blakely is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

E Black

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Jensen and E Black. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Kelly is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

OS-W vs AH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Ebrahim

K Ebrahim is one of the best players in Otago Sparks Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has smashed 129 runs and taken three wickets in the last three matches.

S Bates

S Bates is one of the best picks in the Otago Sparks Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has smashed 142 runs and taken two wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for OS-W vs AH-W, Match 10

K Ebrahim

S Bates

E Black

C Blakely

A Kelly

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Inglis

Batters: S Bates, S Shahri, L Down

All-rounders: A Browning, C Blakely, K Ebrahim

Bowlers: E Black, A Kelly, F Jonas, H Jensen

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Inglis

Batters: S Bates, S Shahri, F Davies

All-rounders: A Browning, C Blakely, K Ebrahim

Bowlers: E Black, A Kelly, M Penfold, H Jensen, E Carson

