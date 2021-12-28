OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash T20 2021-22, Match 29

Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) will be up against Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) in the 16th match of the Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 on Wednesday at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

Otago Sparks have been on a roll in the Super Smash this season. They are second in the points table, with five wins in six games. They are coming into this game off a 66-run defeat against table-toppers Wellington Firebirds, though.

Meanwhile, Auckland Hearts have had a mediocre campaign thus far this season. They are third in the standings, with two victories and as many defeats. They too lost their previous game, against Central Hinds by 14 runs.

OS-W vs AH-W Probable Playing XIs

Otago Sparks Women

Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Suzie Bates (C), Katey Martin (WK), Molly Loe, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Sophie Oldershaw, Kate Ebrahim, Olivia Gain.

Auckland Hearts Women

Anna Peterson, Lauren Down (C), Bella Armstrong, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Isabella Gaze (WK), Saachi Shahri, Jesse Prasad, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas.

Match Details

Match: Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women.

Date and Time: Wednesday, 29th December 2021; 3:40 AM IST.

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown is conducive for batters. There is enough bounce on the surface, enabling batters to go for their shots and score runs. However, pacers also get some movement in the initial stages.

Today’s OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Katie Martin: Martin has been one of the most consistent batters in the tournament. She is the second-highest run-getter for Otago Sparks this campaign. She has scored 136 run, and has also made key contributions behind the stumps.

Batters

Suzie Bates: Veteran New Zealand international Bates has marked his dominance in the tournament by scoring 241 runs in six games. The experienced batter has looked in fine form, and is a top pick for the OS-W vs AH-W dream11 team.

Lauren Down: Down has led the Hearts from the front by playing key knocks with the bat. She can change gears as per the match situation, making her a wise pick in the batting department.

All-rounders

Kate Ebrahim: Ebrahim is the leading bowler for the Otago Sparks this season. She is the highest wicket-taker so far with 11 wickets in six games, and has also scored quick runs down the order.

Anna Peterson: Peterson has been decisive with the ball in her hand. She has picked up five wickets in four games at an economy of just around 5.00.

Bowlers

Holly Huddleston: Huddleston is a top pick from the bowling department for today’s dream11 team. She has taken five wickets thus far, and will look to add a few more to her tally.

Sophie Oldershaw: Oldershaw has impressed with her bowling exploits. She has picked up eight wickets in six games, and has an economy of 4.79.

Five best players to pick in OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction team

Kate Ebrahim: 437 points.

Suzie Bates: 393 points.

Katey Martin: 302 points.

Sophie Oldershaw: 300 points.

Eden Carson: 292 points.

Key stats for OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction team

Kate Ebrahim: 6 matches, 11 wickets.

Suzie Bates: 6 matches, 241 runs.

Katey Martin: 6 matches, 136 runs.

Sophie Oldershaw: 6 matches, 8 wickets.

Eden Carson: 6 matches, 7 wickets.

OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Today

OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Anna Peterson, Kate Ebrahim, Sophie Oldershaw, Holly Huddleston, Katie Perkins, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Molly Loe.

Captain: Suzie Bates. Vice-Captain: Kate Ebrahim.

OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Anna Peterson, Kate Ebrahim, Sophie Oldershaw, Holly Huddleston, Polly Inglis, Saachi Shahri, Arlene Kelly, Emma Black.

Captain: Anna Peterson. Vice-Captain: Sophie Oldershaw.

Edited by Bhargav