OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 8

The Otago Sparks will be taking on the Central Hinds in the 8th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield on November 14 at University Oval, Dunedin.

The Otago Sparks and Central Hinds will meet for the fourth time in the tournament. Their most recent game was washed out due to rain.

However, in the other two meetings, the Otago Sparks came out on top, defeating Central Hinds by 213 runs in the first match and by 82 runs in the second match.

The Otago Sparks will be hoping to continue their exploits once again. Meanwhile, Central Hinds will be desperate to win this game and avoid a third consecutive defeat.

OS-W vs CH-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Otago Sparks

Suzie Bates (C), Polly Inglis (WK), Katey Martin, Bella James, Caitlin Blakely, Kate Ebrahim, Eden Carson, Hayley Jensen, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe

Central Hinds

Jess Watkin (C), Kate Gaging (WK), Cate Pedersen, Gemma Sims, Kerry Tomlinson, Mikaeala Greig, Hannah Rowe, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson

OS-W vs CH-W Match Details

Match: Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day

Date and Time: November 14, 2021, 3.00 am IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

The pitch at the University Oval, Dunedin is a balanced one, providing equal assistance to both bowlers and batters.

Batters find it easier to execute their shots in the initial stages, whereas the bowlers come into play in the second half of the game. A target of more than 250 runs will be a difficult one to achieve on this track.

Today’s OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin: Katey has been outstanding with the bat as well as behind the wicket. She has been involved in two dismissals and has also scored 160 runs with the bat.

Batters

Bella James: Bella is a good striker of the ball and can easily dispatch the ball in the stands. She could be a crucial pick in this match.

Cate Pedersen: Cate has been a reliable batter for Central Hinds. She hasn't been in the best of form, but she is a capable player who should perform well in this game.

All-rounders

Kate Ebrahim: Kate Ebrahim is a fantastic all-rounder who has scored 118 runs in two games and also made some handy contributions with the ball.

Jess Watkin: Jess was impressive with the ball in the previous encounter, taking four wickets and scoring vital runs with the bat. She is a viable choice for captain or vice captain in today's match.

Bowlers

Emma Black: Emma has been consistent with the ball. She has grabbed eight wickets in just two games and will look to add more to her tally.

Claudia Green: Claudia is a decent pick for today's Dream 11 team. She has two wickets to her name so far and could play a match-winning role in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team

Emma Black: 175 points

Katey Martin: 165 points

Kate Ebrahim: 143 points

Molly Loe: 101 points

Claudia Green: 66 points

Important stats for OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team

Emma Black: 2 matches, 8 wickets

Katey Martin: 2 matches, 160 runs

Kate Ebrahim: 2 matches, 118 runs

Molly Loe: 2 matches, 3 wickets

Claudia Green: 2 matches, 2 wickets

OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction Today

OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Bella James, Cate Pedersen, Kate Ebrahim, Jess Watkin, Emma Black, Claudia Green, Molly Loe, Polly Inglis, Caitlin Blakely, Hannah Rowe.

Captain: Kate Ebrahim, Vice-Captain: Cate Pedersen

OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Bella James, Cate Pedersen, Kate Ebrahim, Jess Watkin, Emma Black, Claudia Green, Molly Loe, Gemma Sims, Kerry Tomlinson, Eden Carson.

Captain: Jess Watkin, Vice-Captain: Katey Martin.

