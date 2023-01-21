OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnson Shield, Match 16

Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) will take on Central Hinds Women (CH-W) in match 16 of the Hallyburton Johnson Shield on Sunday (January 22) at the Saxton Oval in Nelson.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Otago Sparks Women have won two of their last six matches. Central Hinds Women, on the other hand, have lost all of their last six matches.

Central Hinds Women will try their best to win the match, but Otago Sparks Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

OS-W vs CH-W Match Details

Match 16 of the Hallyburton Johnson Shield will be played on January 22 at the Saxton Oval in Nelson. The game is set to take place at 3:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OS-W vs CH-W, Hallyburton Johnson Shield, Match 16

Date and Time: 22nd January 2023, 3:30 am IST

Venue: Saxton Oval, Nelson

Pitch Report

The Saxton Oval in Nelson has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

OS-W vs CH-W Form Guide

OS-W - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

CH-W - Won 0 of their last 6 matches

OS-W vs CH-W Probable Playing XI

OS-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Polly Inglis (wk), Suzie Bates, Bella James, Olivia Gain, Felicity Leydon James, Eden Carson, Hayley Jansen, Sophie Oldershaw, Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Molly Loe

CH-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Natalie Dodd (wk), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mikaela Greig, Emily Cunningham, Claudia Green, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Atkinson, Melissa Hansen, Jess Watkin, Hannah Rowe, Flora Devonshire.

OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Dodd

N Dodd, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. P Inglis is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Bates

S Bates and K Tomlinson are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Greig is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

K Ebrahim

H Rowe and K Ebrahim are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Watkin is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

G Atkinson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Atkinson and C Green. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. E Black is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

OS-W vs CH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Ebrahim

K Ebrahim is one of the best players in Otago Sparks Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. Ebrahim has earned 552 points in the last five matches.

S Bates

S Bates is one of the best picks in the Otago Sparks Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. Bates has earned 566 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for OS-W vs CH-W, Match 20

S Bates

K Ebrahim

H Rowe

J Watkin

N Dodd

Otago Sparks Women vs Central Hinds Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Otago Sparks Women vs Central Hinds Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Dodd.

Batters: S Bates, K Tomlinson, M Greig.

All-rounders: K Ebrahim, J Watkin, H Rowe.

Bowlers: G Atkinson, C Green, E Black, H Jensen.

Otago Sparks Women vs Central Hinds Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Dodd.

Batters: S Bates, K Tomlinson, M Greig.

All-rounders: K Ebrahim, J Watkin, H Rowe.

Bowlers: G Atkinson, C Green, E Black, E Carson.

