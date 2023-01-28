OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 25

Otago Stags Women (OS-W) will take on Central Hinds Women (CH-W) in the 25th match of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 on Sunday, January 29. The University Oval in Dunedin will host this contest. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch report.
The Otago Sparks have played seven matches in the tournament. They have managed to win three and have lost as many, while one has ended in no result. The Sparks are currently fourth in the points table with a net run rate of +0.203.
The Central Hinds, on the other hand, are currently at the bottom of the table, losing all eight of their matches. They are yet to get off the mark in the points tally and are literally out of the race for the title. However, the Hinds would like to pick up a win and register themselves in the points table.
OS-W vs CH-W Match Details
The 25th match of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 will be played on January 29 at the University Oval in Dunedin. The game is set to take place at 3.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: Otago Sparks Women vs Central Hinds Women, Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 25.
Date and Time: January 29, 2023, Sunday, 3.30 am IST.
Venue: University Oval, Dunedin.
OS-W vs CH-W Pitch Report
The pitch at University Oval has been good for the bowlers. It has seen only one match till now in the tournament and run scoring has been hard for the batters in that match.
Last three Matches in this venue (This Tournament)
Matches won by the team batting first: 0
Matches won by the team batting second: 1
Average first innings score: 127
Average second innings score: 131
OS-W vs CH-W Form Guide
Otago Sparks Women: Won three of their seven matches
Central Hinds Women: Lost all eight of their matches
OS-W vs CH-W Probable Playing XI
Otago Sparks Women Team/Injury News
No major updates.
Otago Sparks Women Probable Playing XI
Bella James, Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis, Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Hayley Jensen, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, and Molly Loe.
Central Hinds Women Team / Injury News
No major injury updates.
Central Hinds Women Probable Playing XI
Jess Watkin (c), Natalie Dodd (wk), Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Emily Cunningham, Flora Devonshire, Claudia Green, Mikaela Greg, Melissa Hansen, Hannah Rowe, and Rosemary Mair.
OS-W vs CH-W Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Natalie Dodd (470 Runs in 8 Matches)
Natalie Dodd has been one of the few positives that Central Hinds can take from this tournament. She has picked up consistent points and is the best choice from the wicketkeeper category for this match.
Batter
Suzie Bates (566 Points in 6 Matches)
Suzie Bates has been her brilliant self in the tournament. She has scored runs very consistently and will be the best choice from the batters category in this match.
All-roudner
Kate Ebrahim (588 Points in 7 Matches)
Kate Ebrahim has been in great form with the bat and the ball. Her all-round presence on the field makes Kate a very safe pick for the match.
Bowler
Emma Black (309 Points in 6 Matches)
Emma Black has been brilliant with the ball in this tournament. Her ability to pick up wickets at crucial stages makes Black a very crucial pick for the match.
OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Match Captain and Vice-Captain Choices
Suzie Bates
Suzie Bates has been in a great form in this tournament. Her consistency in the campaign makes her one of the safest choices for the captain or vice-captain role.
Kate Ebrahim
Kate Ebrahim's all-round consistency in the tournament makes her a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain in this match. She can guarantee a few points with either of the trades.
OS-W vs CH-W Match Top 5 Must-Picks
Georgia Atkinson
Emma Black
Hannah Rowe
Kate Ebrahim
Suzie Bates
OS-W vs CH-W Match Expert Tips
Central Hinds have struggled with form in this tournament. It might turn out that Otao Sparks completely dominate in the match. So picking more players from the Sparks side might be a good option.
Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.
OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd
Batters: Suzie Bates, M Greig, K Tomlinson, O Gain
All-rounders: Hannah Rowe, Kate Ebrahim, J Watkin, C Blakely
Bowlers: G Atkinson, Emma Black
OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd
Batters: Suzie Bates, M Greig, K Tomlinson, O Gain
All-rounders: Hannah Rowe, Kate Ebrahim, J Watkin, C Blakely
Bowlers: G Atkinson, Emma Black