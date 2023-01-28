OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 25

Otago Stags Women (OS-W) will take on Central Hinds Women (CH-W) in the 25th match of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 on Sunday, January 29. The University Oval in Dunedin will host this contest. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch report.

The Otago Sparks have played seven matches in the tournament. They have managed to win three and have lost as many, while one has ended in no result. The Sparks are currently fourth in the points table with a net run rate of +0.203.

The Central Hinds, on the other hand, are currently at the bottom of the table, losing all eight of their matches. They are yet to get off the mark in the points tally and are literally out of the race for the title. However, the Hinds would like to pick up a win and register themselves in the points table.

OS-W vs CH-W Match Details

The 25th match of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 will be played on January 29 at the University Oval in Dunedin. The game is set to take place at 3.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Otago Sparks Women vs Central Hinds Women, Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 25.

Date and Time: January 29, 2023, Sunday, 3.30 am IST.

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin.

OS-W vs CH-W Pitch Report

The pitch at University Oval has been good for the bowlers. It has seen only one match till now in the tournament and run scoring has been hard for the batters in that match.

Last three Matches in this venue (This Tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 0

Matches won by the team batting second: 1

Average first innings score: 127

Average second innings score: 131

OS-W vs CH-W Form Guide

Otago Sparks Women: Won three of their seven matches

Central Hinds Women: Lost all eight of their matches

OS-W vs CH-W Probable Playing XI

Otago Sparks Women Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Otago Sparks Women Probable Playing XI

Bella James, Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis, Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Hayley Jensen, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, and Molly Loe.

Central Hinds Women Team / Injury News

No major injury updates.

Central Hinds Women Probable Playing XI

Jess Watkin (c), Natalie Dodd (wk), Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Emily Cunningham, Flora Devonshire, Claudia Green, Mikaela Greg, Melissa Hansen, Hannah Rowe, and Rosemary Mair.

OS-W vs CH-W Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Natalie Dodd (470 Runs in 8 Matches)

Natalie Dodd has been one of the few positives that Central Hinds can take from this tournament. She has picked up consistent points and is the best choice from the wicketkeeper category for this match.

Batter

Suzie Bates (566 Points in 6 Matches)

Suzie Bates has been her brilliant self in the tournament. She has scored runs very consistently and will be the best choice from the batters category in this match.

All-roudner

Kate Ebrahim (588 Points in 7 Matches)

Kate Ebrahim has been in great form with the bat and the ball. Her all-round presence on the field makes Kate a very safe pick for the match.

Bowler

Emma Black (309 Points in 6 Matches)

Emma Black has been brilliant with the ball in this tournament. Her ability to pick up wickets at crucial stages makes Black a very crucial pick for the match.

OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Match Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Suzie Bates

Suzie Bates has been in a great form in this tournament. Her consistency in the campaign makes her one of the safest choices for the captain or vice-captain role.

Kate Ebrahim

Kate Ebrahim's all-round consistency in the tournament makes her a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain in this match. She can guarantee a few points with either of the trades.

OS-W vs CH-W Match Top 5 Must-Picks

Georgia Atkinson

Emma Black

Hannah Rowe

Kate Ebrahim

Suzie Bates

OS-W vs CH-W Match Expert Tips

Central Hinds have struggled with form in this tournament. It might turn out that Otao Sparks completely dominate in the match. So picking more players from the Sparks side might be a good option.

OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd

Batters: Suzie Bates, M Greig, K Tomlinson, O Gain

All-rounders: Hannah Rowe, Kate Ebrahim, J Watkin, C Blakely

Bowlers: G Atkinson, Emma Black

OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd

Batters: Suzie Bates, M Greig, K Tomlinson, O Gain

All-rounders: Hannah Rowe, Kate Ebrahim, J Watkin, C Blakely

Bowlers: G Atkinson, Emma Black

