OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 8

Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) will face Central Hinds Women (CH-W) in the eighth match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday, November 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 8.

Otago Sparks Women played brilliantly and secured a 47-run win in the first match against Northern Brave Women, which was interrupted by rain. Central Hinds, meanwhile, suffered a defeat at the hands of Auckland Hearts and lost by six wickets.

OS-W vs CH-W Match Details, Match 8

The eighth match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield will be played on November 26 at the University Oval in Dunedin. The match is set to take place at 3.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OS-W vs CH-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 8

Date and Time: November 26, 2022, 3.00 am IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

OS-W vs CH-W Pitch Report

This will be the first match of the season to be hosted at the University Oval in Dunedin. The bowlers are expected to find greater assistance here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

OS-W vs CH-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Otago Sparks Women: L

Central Hinds Women: W

OS-W vs CH-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Otago Sparks Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Otago Sparks Women Probable Playing 11

Polly Inglis (wk), Bella James, Caitlin Blakely, Suzie Bates, Olivia Gain, Hayley Jensen, Saffron Wilson, Kate Ebrahim (c), Emma Black, Eden Carson, and Sophie Oldershaw.

Central Hinds Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Central Hinds Women Probable Playing 11

Kerry Anne Tomlinson, Emily Cunningham, Gemma Sims, Jess Watkin (c), Kate Gaging (wk), Georgia Atkinson, Mikaela Greig, Monique Rees, Claudia Green, Melissa Hansen, and Hannah Rowe.

OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Natalie Dodd (1 match, 32 runs, Strike Rate: 88.89)

Natalie Dodd might be a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She scored 32 runs in the first match at a decent strike rate.

Top Batter pick

Bella James (1 match, 14 runs, Strike Rate: 63.64)

Otago Sparks will be expecting a lot more from Bella James. She has scored 14 runs but needs to work on her strike rate as well as staying at the crease for longer.

Top All-rounder pick

Jess Watkin (1 match, 8 runs and 3 wickets)

Jess Watkin bowled brilliantly in the last game. She scalped three wickets and had an outstanding economy rate of 3.25.

Top Bowler pick

Melissa Hansen (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.33)

Melissa Hansen also displayed a tremendous amount of control with her bowling. She scalped two wickets in the first match.

OS-W vs CH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Kate Ebrahim

Kate Ebrahim is an instrumental all-rounder for her side. She scored a terrific century in the first game and faced 150 balls. Ebrahim also bowled five overs at an economy of 5.00. She will be an effective captaincy pick for your OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Caitlin Blakely

Caitlin Blakely looked in strong touch in the first match. She has scored 22 runs in 31 balls and will be looking to continue with the same form.

5 Must-picks with players stats for OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Kate Ebrahim 100 runs 123 points Jess Watkin 8 runs and 3 wickets 97 points Caitlin Blakely 22 runs 91 points Melissa Hansen 2 wickets 70 points Natalie Dodd 32 runs 57 points

OS-W vs CH-W match expert tips

Kate Ebrahim has been in wonderful form and is a must-have pick in your OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League

OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Natalie Dodd, Sophie Gray

Batters: Bella James, Mikaela Greig, Caitlin Blakely

All-rounders: Kate Ebrahim, Jess Watkin, Hannah Rowe

Bowlers: Mikaela Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Emma Black

OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd

Batters: Bella James, Mikaela Greig, Caitlin Blakely

All-rounders: Kate Ebrahim, Jess Watkin, Hannah Rowe

Bowlers: Mikaela Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Claudia Green, Emma Black

