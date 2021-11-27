OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 Match 2

Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) will face Central Hinds Women (CH-W) in the second match of the Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 competition on Sunday, November 28th, at the University Oval in Dunedin.

Otago Sparks finished fifth in the Super Smash last season, but have been in fabulous form in the ongoing Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. Their players are in excellent form, and will hope to continue that momentum to start their campaign on a positive note.

Meanwhile, the Central Hinds had a forgettable 2020 Super Smash campaign, finishing with the wooden spoon. They will now look to make a fresh start to the new season and grab a win in their tournament opener.

OS-W vs CH-W Probable Playing XIs Today

Otago Sparks Women

Polly Inglis, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin (C&WK), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Eden Carson, Suzie Bates, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Marina Lamplough.

Central Hinds Women

Emily Cunningham, Georgia Atkinson, Natalie Dodd (WK), Cate Pederson, Hannah Rowe (C), Kerry Anne Tomlinson, Jess Watkin, Claudia Green, Melissa Hansen, Monique Rees, Mikaela Greig.

Match Details

Match: Otago Sparks Women vs Central Hinds Women, Women’s Super Smash T20.

Date and Time: November 28th; 02.40 AM IST.

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the University Oval is a balanced one. The surface here is helpful for the seamers, while the batters should make full use of the shorter boundaries. A total of around 160 runs could prove to be a challenging one on this surface.

Today’s OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin: She had a fine outing in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, and could be a good pick for today’s game. She is expected to open the innings, and help her side get off to a quick start.

Batters

Caitlin Blakely: She is a reliable batter for the Sparks women, and can bat in the middle order. She can adjust well to various game situations, and score key runs.

Emily Cunningham: She is an opening batter who can score quick runs, and give her team decent starts. Her recent performances make her a wise option for this game.

All-rounders

Jess Watkin: Watkin has been in great touch recently. She was the highest wicket-taker and one of the top ten run-scorers in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. She is expected to continue that form in this tournament.

Kate Ebrahim: She is an excellent pick in the all-rounder category, as she can score big runs and play match-winning knocks for her team. She could be a safe option for the captain/ vice-captain for today’s match.

Bowlers

Melissa Hansen: She is a miserly bowler who can bowl at the death and control the flow of runs. She could be a top pick in the bowling section.

Emma Black: She is a genuine wicket-taker for the Otago Sparks Women. She bowled a brilliant spell of 5/28 in one of her recent matches, which makes her a must-pick in this game.

Five best players to pick in OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team

Katey Martin (OS-W).

Kate Ebrahim (OS-W).

Jess Watkin (CH-W).

Emma Black (OS-W).

Mikaela Greig (CH-W).

Key stats for OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team

Both teams will be playing their first match.

OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction

OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Caitlin Blakely, Emily Cunningham, Bella James, Kate Ebrahim, Jess Watkin, Georgia Atkinson, Melissa Hansen, Emma Black, Claudia Green, Sophie Oldershaw.

Captain: Jess Watkin. Vice-Captain: Katey Martin.

OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Caitlin Blakely, Emily Cunningham, Suzie Bates, Kate Ebrahim, Jess Watkin, Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Emma Black, Marina Lamplough.

Captain: Kate Ebrahim. Vice-Captain: Emma Black.

Edited by Bhargav