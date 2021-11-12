OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 5

The Otago Sparks will be taking on the Central Hinds in the fifth match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield on November 13th at University Oval, Dunedin.

The Otago Sparks have made a flying start to their campaign as they defeated Central Hinds comfortably in the last two games, winning by 213 runs in the first match and by 82 runs in the second match. They are currently leading the points table with two wins in two games and will look to continue their dominance once again.

Central Hinds, on the other hand, will be disappointed by their performance as they suffered heavy defeats to the Otago Sparks. They're currently at the bottom of the table and will be desperate to get back on track with a win.

OS-W vs CH-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Otago Sparks

Suzie Bates (C), Polly Inglis (WK), Katey Martin, Bella James, Caitlin Blakely, Kate Ebrahim, Eden Carson, Hayley Jensen, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe

Central Hinds

Jess Watkin (C), Kate Gaging (WK), Cate Pedersen, Gemma Sims, Kerry Tomlinson, Mikaeala Greig, Hannah Rowe, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson

Match Details

Match: Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day

Date and Time: 13th November, 3.00 am IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

The pitch at University Oval in Dunedin is a balanced one. The batters will get a decent amount of assistance initially whereas the bowlers will take command as the game progresses.

Teams winning the toss are likely to bat first given batting becomes difficult with time.

Today’s OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin: Katey is a reliable batter who also contributes behind the stumps. In the first match, she scored 111 runs and was involved in two dismissals.

Batter

Bella James: Bella was in fine shape in the first match, scoring 53 runs against Central Hinds. She's a capable player who is expected to do well in this game.

Cate Pedersen: Cate Pedersen looked in decent touch in the last match, scoring 39 runs but couldn't capitalize on it. She is capable of scoring big and is likely to do so in this game.

All-rounders

Kate Ebrahim: Kate can make a big difference to both aspects of the game. In two matches, she has scored 118 runs and has also been handy with the ball.

Jess Watkin: Jess is a fantastic all-round player who has the ability to take crucial wickets and score valuable runs with the bat.

Bowlers

Emma Black: Emma has the potential to be a game-changing player. She has already taken eight wickets in two games and will look to add more to her tally.

Claudia Green: The right arm pacer, with her subtle variations, can control the flow of runs as well as grab vital wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team

Emma Black: 175 points

Katey Martin: 165 points

Kate Ebrahim: 143 points

Molly Loe: 101 points

Claudia Green: 66 points

Important stats for OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team

Emma Black: 2 matches, 8 wickets

Katey Martin: 2 matches, 160 runs

Kate Ebrahim: 2 matches, 118 runs

Molly Loe: 2 matches, 3 wickets

Claudia Green: 2 matches, 2 wickets

OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction Today

OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Bella James, Cate Pedersen, Kate Ebrahim, Jess Watkin, Emma Black, Claudia Green, Molly Loe, Caitlin Blakely, Suzie Bates, Kerry Tomlinson

Captain: Kate Ebrahim, Vice-Captain: Jess Watkin

OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Bella James, Cate Pedersen, Kate Ebrahim, Jess Watkin, Emma Black, Claudia Green, Molly Loe, Gemma Sims, Eden Carson, Polly Inglis.

Captain: Katey Martin, Vice-Captain: Cate Pedersen

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee