A bottom-placed Otago Women will be up against an in-form Central Districts Women side at the New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020 on December 19. The University Oval in Dunedin will be the host for this game.

Otago Women have been the most disappointing team in this tournament so far. They have played four games and have lost all four. Moreover, all their losses have been by big margins as well. In fact, it is their batting that has failed miserably. Their highest score in this tournament has been 213/8 in 46 overs which came in the very first game. Thus, the Bella James-led side needs to pull up its socks quickly.

On the other hand, Central Districts Women have been very good throughout this tournament. They won three games in a row before losing to Wellington Women in a tight contest. The Anlo van Deventer-led side is currently second on the points table with 15 points.

Their bowlers are the ones who have done the bulk of the work as they have bowled out teams for paltry scores. In fact, Central Districts Women have bowled out their oppositions for scores of 49, 86 and 111 in the first three games. Thus, they will look to continue the good work.

OS-W vs CH-W: Squads to choose from

Otago Women: CG Blakely, Saffron Wilson, Polly Inglis, EJ Carson, Millie Cowan, Olivia Gain, Bhagya Herath, Bella James, Sophie Oldershaw, Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Sophie Gray, Marina Lamplough, ME Loe, Katey Martin

Central Districts Women: Jess Watkin, Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Emily Cunningham

OS-W vs CH-W: Predicted Playing XIs

Advertisement

Otago Women: Millie Cowan, Saffron Wilson, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James (c), Polly Inglis (wk), Olivia Gain, EJ Carson, Bhagya Herath, Emma Black, ME Loe, Sophie Oldershaw

Central Districts Women: Jess Watkin, Natalie Dodd (wk), Anlo van Deventer (c), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green

OS-W vs CH-W: Match Details

Match: Otago Women vs Central Districts Women

Date: December 19th 2020, 2:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

OS-W vs CH-W: Pitch Report

This hasn’t been a very high-scoring tournament so far. Teams have been dismissed for pretty low scores. However, this is the first game of the tournament at the University Oval in Dunedin. It is usually a decent track to bat on. The bowlers should find some movement early on in this game.

New Zealand Women’s ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OS-W vs CH-W)

Dream11 Team for Otago Women vs Central Districts Women - New Zealand Women’s ODD.

OS-W vs CH-W Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, ME Loe, Georgia Atkinson, Claudia Green, Monique Rees, Emma Black

Advertisement

Captain: Jess Watkin, Vice-captain: Hannah Rowe

OS-W vs CH-W Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Bella James, Millie Cowan, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Saffron Wilson, Claudia Green, Monique Rees, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw

Captain: Jess Watkin, Vice-captain: Claudia Green