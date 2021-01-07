OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s Super Smash T20 Match 11 – Jan 08, 2021

In match number 11 of the 2020-21 edition of the Women’s Super Smash T20, it is the two bottom-placed teams who square off at the University Oval in Dunedin. Otago Sparks are currently fifth on the points table while the Central Hinds are in sixth place.

The Otago Sparks have played just three games in this competition so far. They lost their first two games badly as their batters couldn’t stand up and deliver. The Sparks made scores of 119 (while chasing 157) and 112 (batting first) in the first two games.

However, they turned things around when they chased down 98 in a 13-overs a side game. The Katey Martin-led side will now be hoping to build on that maiden win of the season.

On the other hand, the Central Hinds have lost all four of their games in this tournament and are the only winless side at the moment. Jess Watkin's side haven’t been able to put up enough runs on the board, while their bowling has been lackluster as well.

Squads to choose from

Otago Sparks: Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan, Bhagya Herath, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Hayley Jensen, Marina Lamplough, Katey Martin, Sophie Oldershaw

Central Hinds: Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Georgia Atkinson, Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd, Kate Gaging, Claudia Green, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Ashtuti Kumar, Kerry Tomlinson, Monique Rees

Predicted Playing XIs

Otago Sparks: Millie Cowan, Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (c & wk), Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Eden Carson, Bhagya Herath, Sophie Oldershaw

Central Hinds: Jess Watkin (c), Georgia Atkinson, Natalie Dodd (wk), Hannah Rowe, Emily Cunningham, Kerry Tomlinson, Claudia Green, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Ashtuti Kumar, Monique Rees

Match Details

Match: Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds

Date: January 8th 2021, 3:50 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

The pitch at the University Oval in Dunedin is usually a good one to bat on. There might be some early movement for the fast bowlers but otherwise, it should be a solid surface to bat on.

The ball is likely to come on to the bat nicely and the batters should be able to play on the up. A high-scoring game cannot be ruled out.

Women’s Super Smash T20 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (OS-W vs CH-W)

Dream11 Team for Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds - Women’s Super Smash T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Polly Inglis, Natalie Dodd, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Emily Cunningham, Hayley Jensen, Jess Watkin, Hannah Rowe, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Melissa Hansen

Captain: Jess Watkin Vice-captain: Hayley Jensen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Polly Inglis, Natalie Dodd, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Kerry Tomlinson, Hayley Jensen, Jess Watkin, Hannah Rowe, Emma Black, Eden Carson, Claudia Green

Captain: Natalie Dodd Vice-captain: Caitlin Blakely