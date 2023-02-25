OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 30

Otago Sparks (OS-W) will face Canterbury Magicians (CM-W) in the 30th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Sunday, February 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 30.

Otago Sparks have had a woeful campaign so far. They are at the bottom of the table with just two wins from nine games. Otago have 12 points under their belt and are coming from the back of a defeat against Canterbury Women.

Canterbury Magicians, on the other hand, are second in the table. They have won five of their nine games and have lost only twice. The Magicians have won four of their last five games and defeated Otago by a mammoth margin of 112 runs in the last match.

OS-W vs CM-W Match Details, Match 30

The 30th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield will be played on February 26 at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The match is set to take place at 3.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OS-W vs CM-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 30

Date and Time: February 26, 2023, 3.00 am IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

OS-W vs CM-W Pitch Report

The only match that was played here proved to be an extremely high-scoring encounter. Batters have enjoyed their time on this surface and bowling units have to be careful.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 317

Average second innings score: 205

OS-W vs CM-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Otago Sparks: L-L-L-W-L

Canterbury Magicians: W-L-W-W-W

OS-W vs CM-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Otago Sparks Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Otago Sparks Probable Playing 11

Bella James, Kate Ebrahim, Polly Inglis (wk), Caitlin Blakely, Felicity Leydon-Davis (c), Olivia Gain, Saffron Wilson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Gemma Adams, and Molly Loe.

Canterbury Magicians Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Canterbury Magicians Probable Playing 11

Laura Hughes (c & wk), Abigale Gerken, Kate Anderson, Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Jacinta Savage, Melissa Banks, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen, and Abigail Hotton.

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

L Hughes (8 matches, 174 runs, Average: 24.86)

L Hughes is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role in your OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Side. She is the third-highest run-scorer for her side and has hammered 174 runs in eight matches at an average of close to 25.

Top Batter pick

K Anderson (8 matches, 303 runs and 6 wickets)

K Anderson is the leading run-scorer for Canterbury. She has smacked 303 runs at an average of 43.29. Anderson has also claimed six wickets for her side at an economy rate of 3.93.

Top All-rounder pick

G Adams (9 matches, 31 runs and 8 wickets)

G Adams has picked up eight wickets in nine games at an average of 34.50 and an economy of 7.67, which is quite expensive in this format of the game. She has also scored 31 runs.

Top Bowler pick

G Sullivan (8 matches, 16 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.46)

G Sullivan is by far the highest wicket-taker for her side in the competition. She has scalped 16 wickets in eight games at a wonderful average of 13.50 and at an economy of 3.46.

OS-W vs CM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Ebrahim

K Ebrahim is the leading run-scorer in the entire Hallyurton Johnstone Shield. Ebrahim has hammered 482 runs in eight innings at a brilliant average of 80.33 and has close to a 140-run lead at the top of the scoring charts. She should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

C Blakely

C Blakely, meanwhile, is the highest wicket-taker for Otago Sparks. She has plucked 12 wickets in six innings at an average of 21.83. Blakely has also been in good touch with the bat and has scored 211 runs so far.

5 Must-picks with players stats for OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points K Ebrahim 482 runs 652 points C Blakely 211 runs and 12 wickets 640 points K Anderson 303 runs and 6 wickets 600 points G Sullivan 16 wickets 556 points S Asmussen 14 wickets 440 points

OS-W vs CM-W match expert tips

K Ebrahim has been on a hot streak with the bat in hand. She is a bankable multiplier pick for her Dream11 Fantasy Side.

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Head to Head League

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: L Hughes, P Inglis

Batters: C Blakely, K Anderson, A Satterthwaite

All-rounders: K Ebrahim, G Adams, J Savage

Bowlers: G Sullivan, S Asmussen, E Black

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Grand League

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: L Hughes, P Inglis

Batters: C Blakely, K Anderson, A Satterthwaite, B James

All-rounders: K Ebrahim, G Adams

Bowlers: G Sullivan, S Asmussen, E Black

