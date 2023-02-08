OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash 2022-23, Eliminator

The Otago Sparks (OS-W) will take on the Canterbury Magicians (CM-W) in the Eliminator of the Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 at the University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday, February 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction.

The Otago Sparks, who won just two out of their first six matches, registered four wins on the trot to enter the knockouts. They finished second in the standings.

The Canterbury Magicians, on the other hand, have lost three of their last four games. But they enjoyed a solid start to their campaign, winning five of their opening six games.

OS-W vs CM-W Match Details, Women’s Super Smash 2022-23

The Eliminator of the Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 between the Otago Sparks and the Canterbury Magicians will be played on February 9t at the University Oval in Dunedin. The game is set to take place at 7:40 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OS-W vs CM-W, Eliminator, Women’s Super Smash 2022-23

Date & Time: February 9th 2023, 7:40 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

OS-W vs CM-W Pitch Report

Three matches have been played at the University Oval in Dunedin, with all of them being won by the chasing teams. Another good batting surface is likely to be in store for the upcoming game.

OS-W vs CM-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Otago Sparks: W, W, W, W, L

Canterbury Magicians: L, L, W, L, W

OS-W vs CM-W Probable Playing 11 today

Otago Sparks team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Otago Sparks Probable Playing XI: Bella James, Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Felicity Leydon-Davis (c), Linsey Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, ME Loe.

Canterbury Magicians team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Canterbury Magicians Probable Playing XI: Kate Anderson, Abigale Gerken, Laura Hughes (wk), Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Izzy Sharp, Fran Wilson, Jodie Dean, Melissa Banks, Gabby Sullivan, Sarah Asmussen.

Today’s OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Polly Inglis (10 matches, 172 runs, 2 catches, 4 stumpings)

Polly Inglis has mustered 172 runs at an average of 24.57. She has also taken two catches and affected four stumpings.

Top Batter Pick

Bella James (7 innings, 109 runs)

Bella James has accumulated 109 runs at a strike rate of 147.29 in the Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 and will be keen to add to her tally on Thursday.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kate Ebrahim (10 matches, 251 runs, 11 wickets)

Kate Ebrahim has been effective with both the bat and ball. The Otago Sparks all-rounder has scored 251 runs at an average of 31.37 and a strike rate of 101.61. She has also picked up 11 wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Gabby Sullivan (10 matches, 16 wickets)

Gabby Sullivan is the highest wicket-taker in the competition with 16 wickets at an economy rate of 5.81.

OS-W vs CM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Amy Satterthwaite (10 matches, 346 runs, 11 wickets)

Amy Satterthwaite has amassed 346 runs at an average of 57.66 and a strike rate of 120.13. She also has 11 scalps to her name.

Kate Anderson (10 matches, 441 runs, 2 wickets)

Kate Anderson is the leading run-getter in the Women’s Super Smash 2022-23. She has racked up 441 runs, including four half-centuries, at a strike rate of 109.42 and an average of 63.

5 Must-picks with player stats for OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Amy Satterthwaite 346 runs & 11 wickets in 10 matches Kate Anderson 441 runs & 2 wickets in 10 matches Kate Ebrahim 251 runs & 11 wickets in 10 matches Gabby Sullivan 16 wickets in 10 matches Emma Black 11 wickets in 10 matches

OS-W vs CM-W match expert tips

Both teams have some quality and consistent all-rounders in their ranks. The likes of Kate Anderson, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, and Caitlin Blakely will be the ones to watch out for in the OS-W vs CM-W contest.

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Laura Hughes, Polly Inglis

Batters: Natalie Cox, Kate Anderson (vc), Bella James

All-rounders: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely

Bowlers: Gabby Sullivan, Melissa Banks, Emma Black

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Polly Inglis

Batters: Fran Wilson, Kate Anderson, Bella James, Olivia Gain

All-rounders: Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim (c)

Bowlers: Kirstie Gordon, Gabby Sullivan (vc), Emma Black, Sarah Asmussen

