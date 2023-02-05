OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash, Match 30

The Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) will be up against Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) in the 30th match of the Women's Super Smash at the University Oval in Dunedin on Monday, February 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Otago Women have had a fairly decent Women's Super Smash campaign so far. They are third in the table with 22 points, two adrift of second-placed Canterbury. They Canterbury by seven wickets in their last outing. Canterbury Women, meanwhile, are 10 points behind table-toppers Wellington and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

OS-W vs CM-W Match Details, Women's Super Smash

The 30th match of the Women's Super Smash will be played on February 6 at the University Oval in Dunedin. The match is set to take place at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OS-W vs CM-W, Women's Super Smash, Match 30

Date and Time: 6th February 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

OS-W vs CM-W Pitch Report

The two Women's Super Smash games played at the University Oval have been low-scoring encounters. Bowlers have enjoyed the surface and the conditions on offer.

Last 5 matches (Women's Super Smash)

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 117.5

Average second-innings score: 121

OS-W vs CM-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Otago Sparks: W-W-W-L-NR

Canterbury Magicians: L-W-L-W-W

OS-W vs CM-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Otago Sparks injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Otago Sparks Probable Playing 11

Bella James Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Felicity Leydon-Davis (c), Linsey Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, ME Loe.

Canterbury Magicians injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Canterbury Magicians Probable Playing 11

Kate Anderson, Abigale Gerken, Laura Hughes (wk), Amy Satterthwaite (c), Natalie Cox, Fran Wilson, Jacinta Savage, Melissa Banks, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen.

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

P Inglis (9 matches, 125 runs, Average: 17.85)

P Inglis has scored 125 runs in nine Women's Super Smash matches at an average of 17.85 and could be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

K Anderson (9 matches, 382 runs, Average: 63.66)

K Anderson is the tournament's leading run-scorer with 382 runs in nine games at an average of 63.66 and a strike rate of 108.33. She has three half-centuries to her name.

Top All-rounder pick

C Blakely (9 matches, 86 runs and 1 wicket)

C Blakely will be looking to contribute more in both departments, having scored 86 runs and scalped one wicket so far.

Top Bowler pick

G Sullivan (9 matches, 14 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.84)

G Sullivan is the joint highest wicket-taker in the Women's Super Smash along with L Kasperek. She has taken 14 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 5.84.

OS-W vs CM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Ebrahim

K Ebrahim has been in great form with the bat, amassing 245 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of over 101. Ebrahim has also scalped 11 wickets and is the third-highest wicket-taker in the competition. She should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 fantasy team.

A Satterthwaite

A Satterthwaite has scored 261 runs at an average of 52.20 and a brilliant strike rate of over 114. She has also scalped 10 wickets thus far.

5 Must-picks with player stats for OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points K Ebrahim 245 runs and 11 wickets 721 points A Satterthwaite 261 runs and 10 wickets 715 points K Anderson 382 runs 547 points G Sullivan 14 wickets 495 points M Banks 12 wickets 472 points

OS-W vs CM-W match expert tips

Although K Ebrahim and A Satterthwaite have been sensational on all fronts, K Anderson and G Sullivan cannot be ignored for the OS-W vs CM-W game.

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Head to Head League

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 30, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: P Inglis, L Hughes

Batters: K Anderson, N Cox

All-rounders: K Ebrahim (c), A Satterthwaite (vc), C Blakely

Bowlers: G Sullivan, M Banks, E Black, S Asmussen

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Grand League

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 30, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: P Inglis, L Hughes

Batters: K Anderson (c), N Cox, B James

All-rounders: K Ebrahim, A Satterthwaite, C Blakely

Bowlers: G Sullivan (vc), M Banks, E Black

