OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report  for Women's Super Smash, Match 29

Otago Sparks Women will be up against Canterbury Magicians Women in the 29th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 on Sunday, 23rd January, at the University Oval in Dunedin.

Otago Sparks have performed admirably so far this season, winning seven of their nine games. They are second in the points table, and have already booked their spot in the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Canterbury Magicians are fourth in the points table. They have won four of their nine games, and have to win this match to qualify for the knockouts.

OS-W vs CM-W Probable Playing XIs

Otago Sparks Women

Katey Martin (WK), Kate Ebrahim, Suzie Bates (C), Hayley Jensen, Polly Inglis, Caitlin Blakely, Emma Black, Eden Carson, Marina Lamplough, Bella James, Sophie Oldershaw.

Canterbury Magicians Women

Frances Mackay (C), Lea Tahuhu, Amy Satterthwaite, Jacinta Savage, Laura Hughes (WK), Melissa Banks, Natalie Cox, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen, Kate Sims, Abigale Gerken.

Match Details

Match: Otago Sparks Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Date and Time: 23rd January 2022; 2:40 AM IST.

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the University Oval provides assistance to the batters. Pacers might extract some lateral movement initially while batting should become easier in the second half. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 167 runs.

Today’s OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin: Martin has been one of the top power hitters this season. Batting at No.3, she has managed 195 runs so far in the tournament.

Batters

Suzie Bates: The New Zealand veteran has been impressive this season. She has racked up 371 runs, and has also chipped in with a few overs.

Natalie Cox: Cox hasn’t been consistent with the bat, but has made a few valuable contributions. She has 162 runs to her name this season, including one half-century.

All-rounders

Amy Satterthwaite: Satterthwaite is an experienced all-rounder who bats in the top order. She has scored 306 runs, and has also picked up eight wickets this season.

Kate Ebrahim: She is another all-rounder who has been impressive this season. She has taken 13 wickets, and also scored 102 runs.

Bowlers

Melissa Banks: She has played a key role for her time with her bowling exploits. She has picked up 13 wickets this season in just nine games.

Emma Black: She has been a reliable and consistent bowler. She has troubled batters with her medium-pace bowling, having picked up 12 wickets in nine games.

Five best players to pick in OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction team

Amy Satterthwaite: 677 points.

Frances Mackay: 619 points.

Suzie Bates: 643 points.

Kate Ebrahim: 539 points.

Melissa Banks: 522 points.

Key stats for OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction team

Amy Satterthwaite: 9 matches, 306 runs, 8 wickets.

Frances Mackay: 9 matches, 231 runs, 9 wickets.

Suzie Bates: 9 matches, 371 runs.

Kate Ebrahim: 9 matches, 102 runs, 13 wickets.

Melissa Banks: 9 matches,13 wickets.

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Suzie Bates, Natalie Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Melissa Banks, Emma Black, Frances Mackay, Caitlin Blakely, Jacinta Savage, Jessica Simmons.

Captain: Amy Satterthwaite. Vice-Captain: Suzie Bates.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Suzie Bates, Natalie Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Melissa Banks, Emma Black, Kirsty Nation, Lea Tahuhu, Hayley Jensen, Marina Lamplough.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Kate Ebrahim. Vice-Captain: Melissa Banks.

Edited by Bhargav