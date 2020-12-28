OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's Super Smash Match – December 29th, 2020

Match 4 of the Women's Super Smash T20 2020 has the Otago Sparks taking on Canterbury Magicians at the Molyneux Park in Alexandra.

The Sparks started their Super Smash campaign on the wrong note on Monday, as they lost to the Auckland Hearts by 37 runs. Despite the best efforts of Polly Inglis, the Sparks batting unit succumbed against the Hearts bowlers.

Otago Sparks will need to come up with a better performance against the Magicians, who boasts of perhaps the best attack in the Super Smash. Led by Mackay, the Magicians begin their campaign in the Super Smash with this game.

Canterbury Magicians will hope for a successful start to their Super Smash campaign and will bank on the likes of Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu to deliver the goods. They have a well-rounded squad to complement their international stars, which gives them the edge over the Sparks in this clash.

The Magicians are the overwhelming favourites to get the win in Alexandra. But the Sparks duo of Katey Martin and Hayley Jensen will be keen on leading the side to winning ways against a strong Magicians side on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, with two valuable points up for grabs, both teams should give their best in what should be an entertaining game in the Women's Super Smash T20.

Super Smash 2020: Squads to choose from

Otago Sparks

Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Bhagya Herath, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Suzie Bates, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Eden Carson, Saffron Wilson, Olivia Gain and Molly Loe.

Canterbury Magicians

Allie Mace-Cochrane, Amy Satterthwaite, Frankie Mackay, Emma Kench, Gabby Sullivan, Georgia Edge, Jacinta Savage, Jess Simons, Kate Ebrahim, Kate Sims, Kristy Nation, Kristy Havill, Laura Hughes, Lea Tahuhu, Missy Banks, Nat Cox, Sarah Asmussen.

Predicted Playing-11s

Otago Sparks

Millie Cowan, Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (C&WK), Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Blakely, Gemma Adams, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Bhagya Herath, Molly Loe and Bella James.

Canterbury Magicians

Frankie Mackay (C), Nat Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes (WK), Lea Tahuhu, Kristy Nation, Kate Sims, Gabby Sullivan, Missy Banks and Emma Kench.

Match Details

Match: Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians, Match 4

Date: 29th December 2020, at 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Molyneux Park, Alexandra

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides at the Molyneux Park. While the dimensions of the ground and the nature of the pitch plays into the hands of the batters, the bowlers should get some swing off the surface, which would make for an even contest.

The pitch is expected to slow down as the match progresses; that would bring the spinners into the equation. With this Super Smash game being an afternoon fixture, both teams will look to bat first and post a total around the 140-mark.

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Inglis, M Cowan, A Satterthwaite, N Cox, H Jensen, F Mackay, G Adams, K Ebrahim, L Tahuhu, E Black and G Sullivan.

Captain: F Mackay. Vice-Captain: H Jensen.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Inglis, M Cowan, A Satterthwaite, N Cox, H Jensen, F Mackay, G Adams, K Ebrahim, L Tahuhu, E Black and G Sullivan.

Captain: F Mackay. Vice-Captain: A Satterthwaite.