OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2021-22 Match 6

Otago Sparks Women will square off against Northern Brave Women in the sixth match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 on December 12 at the University Oval, Dunedin.

Otago Sparks Women have got off to a flying start in the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 campaign as they have managed to grab victories in both of their games, placing them in second spot.

They defeated Central Hinds Women in the opening game followed by another comprehensive victory over the Northern Brave Women.

On the other hand, Northern Brave Women began their tournament on a sour note. They suffered a 61-run defeat to Otago Sparks Women in their first match and will now be looking to seek revenge in order to grab their maiden victory.

OS-W vs NB-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Otago Sparks Women

Polly Inglis, Suzie Bates (C), Katey Martin (WK), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe

Northern Brave Women

Kate Anderson (C), Lucy Boucher, Sam Barriball, Nensi Patel, Georgina Harris, Makayla Templeton, Holly Topp (WK), Tash Wakelin, Mereana Hyde, Charlotte Sarsfield, Kayley Knight

Match Details

Match: Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women

Date and Time: December 12, 2:40 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

The pitch at the University Oval has provided equal assistance in both aspects of the game. Batters have found it easy to score in the initial stages whereas the bowlers have been effective in the latter half of the match.

We can expect a low-scoring thriller in the game.

Today’s OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin: Martin is a capable wicketkeeper-batter for the Sparks. She has the ability to hold the innings from one end and can also be effective with the gloves.

Batters

Suzie Bates: The veteran of New Zealand Suzie Bates has been impressive so far in the tournament with the bat. She has smashed back-to-back fifties and will be eyeing to make it three in a row.

Makayla Templeton: Templeton didn’t make quite an impact with the bat in the previous game but managed to grab one wicket. She would be a wise choice for your Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Kate Ebrahim: Ebrahim is one of the most experienced all-rounders in the tournament. She has grabbed three wickets so far and can also score handy runs with the bat if needed.

Nensi Patel: Nensi is a dependable bowling all-rounder who can prove to be effective in today’s game. She scored 18 runs and grabbed a wicket at an economy of around 4 in the previous game.

Bowlers

Sophie Oldershaw: Sophie has performed brilliantly with the ball and has led the bowling attack for the Sparks. She has grabbed four wickets in two games and will now look to add a few more to her tally.

Emma Black: Emma is another must-pick in the bowling department. She picked up two wickets in the previous game and will be eyeing to replicate that performance.

Top 5 best players to pick in OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 prediction team

Suzie Bates: 194 points

Sophie Oldershaw: 148 points

Kate Ebrahim: 125 points

Emma Black: 72 points

Katey Martin: 67 points

Important stats for OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 prediction team

Suzie Bates: 2 matches, 140 runs

Sophie Oldershaw: 2 matches, 4 wickets

Kate Ebrahim: 2 matches, 3 wickets

Emma Black: 2 matches, 2 wickets

Katey Martin: 2 matches, 36 runs

OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Today

OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Suzie Bates, Lucy Boucher, Makayla Templeton, Kate Ebrahim, Kate Anderson, Nensi Patel, Sophie Oldershaw, Emma Black, Molly Loe, Meddy Hyde

Captain: Suzie Bates Vice-Captain: Nensi Patel

OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Holly Top, Suzie Bates, Caitlin Blakely, Makayla Templeton, Kate Ebrahim, Nensi Patel, Eden Carson, Sophie Oldershaw, Emma Black, Charlotte Sarsfield

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Kate Ebrahim Vice Captain: Sophie Oldershaw.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar