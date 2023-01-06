OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 13

Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) will take on Northern Brave Women (NB-W) in Match 13 of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 on Friday at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Otago Sparks Women have won two of their last four matches. Northern Brave Women, on the other hand, have secured victories in one of their last four appearances.

Northern Brave Women will try their best to win the match, but Otago Sparks Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

OS-W vs NB-W Match Details

Match 13 of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 will be played on January 6 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The game is set to take place at 11:20 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OS-W vs NB-W, Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 13

Date and Time: 6th January 2023, 11:20 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

Seddon Park in Hamilton has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The men's Super Smash tournament match between Northern Districts and Otago Volts will be played on this pitch just before this match.

OS-W vs NB-W Form Guide

OS-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

NB-W - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

OS-W vs NB-W Probable Playing XI

OS-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Polly Inglis (wk), Suzie Bates ©, Bella James, Olivia Gain, Felicity Leydon James, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Hayley Jansen, Sophie Oldershaw, Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely

NB-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eimear Richardson ©, Sam Barriball, Nensi Patel, Carol Agafili, Phoebe Graham, Holly Topp (wk), Marina Lamplough, Shriya Naidu, Emma Baker, Charlotte Sarsfield

OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Inglis

P Inglis, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. H Topp is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Bates

S Bates and S Barriball are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. B Bezuidenhout is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

K Ebrahim

N Patel and K Ebarhim are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Blakely is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

P Graham

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Graham and E Black. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. E Carson is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

OS-W vs NB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Ebrahim

K Ebrahim is one of the best players in the Otago Sparks Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has smashed 174 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last four matches.

S Bates

S Bates is one of the best picks in the Otago Sparks Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has smashed 218 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for OS-W vs NB-W, Match 13

S Bates

N Patel

K Ebrahim

P Graham

E Black

Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least 4 death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Inglis

Batters: S Barriball, S Bates, B Bezuidenhout

All-rounders: K Ebrahim, N Patel, C Blakely

Bowlers: P Graham, E Black, E Carson, H Jensen

Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Inglis

Batters: S Barriball, S Bates, B Bezuidenhout

All-rounders: K Ebrahim, N Patel

Bowlers: P Graham, E Black, E Carson, H Jensen, M Lamplough

