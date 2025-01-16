OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2024-25, Match 16

The 16th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will see Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) squaring off against Northern Brave Women (NB-W) at the University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday, January 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Otago Sparks Women have won five of their last six matches. They won their last match against Wellington Blaze Women by seven wickets. Northern Brave Women, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches of the tournament.

These two teams have played a total of 23 head-to-head matches. Otago Sparks Women have won 14 matches while Northern Brave Women have been victorious in seven matches. Two matches were abandoned due to rain.

OS-W vs NB-W Match Details

The 16th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 16 at the University Oval in Dunedin. The game is set to take place at 5:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OS-W vs NB-W, 16th match

Date and Time: January 16, 2025, 5:10 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

The pitch at University Oval in Dunedin is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in second innings.

OS-W vs NB-W Form Guide

OS-W - W W W W W L

NB-W - W W L N/R

OS-W vs NB-W Probable Playing XI

OS-W Playing XI

No injury updates

B James (wk), F Robertson, O Gain, C Blakely, P Inglis (wk), A Browning, H Jensen, E Carson, K Gordon, E Black, M Loe

NB-W Playing XI

No injury updates

C Athapaththu, J Watkin, A Wellington, C Gurrey, N Patel, M Lamplough, C Agafili, S Barriball, H Topp (wk), M Downes, S Naidu

OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Inglis

P Inglis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 113 runs in the last six matches. B James is another good wicket-keeper for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Blakely

C Blakely and O Gain are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. C Blakely will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed a lot of runs in recent domestic matches. She has scored 133 runs in the last six matches. C Gurrey is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

C Athapaththu

J Watkin and C Athapaththu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. C Athapaththu will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. She has taken seven wickets and smashed 142 runs in the last three matches. A Wellington is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

E Carson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Carson and E Black. Both the players can scalp a lot of wickets at today's pitch. E Carson will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has bagged 14 wickets in the last six matches. K Gordon is another good bowler for today's match.

OS-W vs NB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Athapaththu

C Athapaththu is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken seven wickets and smashed 142 runs in the last three matches.

J Watkin

J Watkin is the most crucial pick from the Northern Brave Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She can be very useful in death overs. She has taken three wickets and smashed 89 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for OS-W vs NB-W, 16th match

E Carson

E Black

K Gordon

C Athapaththu

J Watkin

Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Inglis

Batters: C Blakely

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, J Watkin, A Wellington, S Bates

Bowlers: E Carson, E Black, K Gordon, M Downes, H Jensen

Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Inglis

Batters: C Blakely, O Gain

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, J Watkin, A Wellington

Bowlers: E Carson, E Black, K Gordon, M Downes, H Jensen

