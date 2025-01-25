OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2024-25, Match 25

The 25th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will see Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) squaring off against Northern Brave Women (NB-W) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, January 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Otago Sparks Women have won six of their last nine matches. They lost their last match to Auckland Hearts Women by 25 runs. Northern Brave Women, on the other hand, have won three of their last seven matches of the tournament.

These two teams have played a total of 24 head-to-head matches. Otago Sparks Women have won 14 matches while Northern Brave Women have been victorious in eight matches. Two matches were abandoned due to rain.

OS-W vs NB-W Match Details

The 25th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 25 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The game is set to take place at 6:40 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OS-W vs NB-W, 25th match

Date and Time: January 25, 2025, 6:40 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in the second innings.

OS-W vs NB-W Form Guide

OS-W - Won 6 of their last 9 matches

NB-W - Won 3 of their last 7 matches

OS-W vs NB-W Probable Playing XI

OS-W Playing XI

No injury updates

B James (wk), F Robertson, O Gain, C Blakely, P Inglis (wk), A Browning, H Jensen, E Carson, K Gordon, E Black, M Loe

NB-W Playing XI

No injury updates

C Athapaththu, J Watkin, A Wellington, C Gurrey, N Patel, M Lamplough, C Agafili, S Barriball, H Topp (wk), M Downes, S Naidu

OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Inglis

P Inglis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 139 runs in the last nine matches. H Topp is another good wicket-keeper for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Blakely

C Blakely and O Gain are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. C Blakely will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She scored a lot of runs in recent domestic matches. She has smashed 193 runs in the last nine matches. C Gurrey is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

C Athapaththu

J Watkin and C Athapaththu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. C Athapaththu will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. She has taken 11 wickets and smashed 180 runs in the last five matches. S Bates is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

E Carson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Carson and E Black. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. E Carson will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has scalped 17 wickets in the last nine matches. K Gordon is another good bowler for today's match.

OS-W vs NB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Athapaththu

C Athapaththu is in top notch form and has been performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken 11 wickets and smashed 180 runs in the last five matches.

J Watkin

J Watkin is the most crucial pick from the Northern Brave Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She can be very useful in death overs. She has taken four wickets and smashed 131 runs in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for OS-W vs NB-W, 25th match

E Carson

E Black

K Gordon

C Athapaththu

J Watkin

Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Inglis

Batters: C Blakely

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, J Watkin, N Patel, S Bates

Bowlers: E Carson, E Black, K Gordon, M Downes, H Jensen

Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Topp

Batters: C Gurrey

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, J Watkin, N Patel, S Bates

Bowlers: E Carson, E Black, K Gordon, M Downes, H Jensen

