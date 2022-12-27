OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash, Match 5

The Otago Sparks (OS-W) will be up against the Northern Brave (NB-W) in the fifth match of the Women's Super Smash at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Wednesday, December 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Both Otago Sparks and Northern Brave failed to begin their Super Smash campaigns on the right note. The Northern Brave took on Canterbury in the very first match of the tournament and ended up losing by 14 runs. Meanwhile, Otago also suffered a 19-run defeat at the hands of Wellington. Both sides will be desperate to bounce back and register their first points of the competition.

OS-W vs NB-W Match Details, Women's Super Smash

The fifth match of the Women's Super Smash will be played on December 28 at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The match is set to take place at 3:30 AM IST.

OS-W vs NB-W, Women's Super Smash, Match 5

Date and Time: 28th December 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

OS-W vs NB-W Pitch Report

This will be the first match of the season in Queenstown, so it will be interesting to see how the surface behaves. More aid for the bowlers is expected here while the batters will be in control during the latter stages as the wicket becomes flatter.

Last 5 matches (Women's Super Smash)

Matches won by teams batting first: NA

Matches won by teams bowling first: NA

Average first-innings score: NA

Average second-innings score: NA

OS-W vs NB-W Form Guide (Women's Super Smash)

Otago Sparks: L

Northern Brave: L

OS-W vs NB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Otago Sparks injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Otago Sparks Probable Playing 11

Suzie Bates (c), Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Bella James, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Hayley Jensen, Sophie Oldershaw.

Northern Brave injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Northern Brave Probable Playing 11

Caitlin Gurrey, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sam Barriball, Eimear Richardson (c), Amanda Jade Wellington, Lucy Boucher, Nensi Patel, Phoebe Graham, Kayley Knight, Shriya Naidu, Holly Topp (wk).

OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Polly Inglis (1 match, 5 runs, Strike Rate: 55.56)

Polly Inglis failed to make much of an impact with the bat in the first game. However, she was great behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Caitlin Gurrey (1 match, 66 runs, Strike Rate: 137.50)

Caitlin Gurrey was in great form with the bat in the opening fixture. She scored 66 runs at a strike rate of 137.50 and will be looking to add to her tally.

Top All-rounder pick

Lucy Boucher (1 match, 3 runs and 2 wickets)

Lucy Boucher could prove to be an interesting pick. She scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 7.00 in the first game.

Top Bowler pick

Phoebe Graham (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.75)

Phoebe Graham also managed to pick up two wickets in the opening fixture. She was slightly expensive, bowling with an economy of 8.75 runs per over.

OS-W vs NB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Suzie Bates

Suzie Bates could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 fantasy team. One of the most reliable names in New Zealand cricket, Bates scored 31 runs in the first match against Wellington and also picked up a wicket.

Emma Black

Emma Black was in terrific form with the ball in the first game. She scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 6.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Caitlin Gurrey 66 runs 91 points Emma Black 3 wickets 91 points Suzie Bates 31 runs and 1 wicket 78 points Phoebe Graham 2 wickets 70 points

OS-W vs NB-W match expert tips

Suzie Bates is a genuinely world-class player and extremely bankable. She can prove to be a safe multiplier pick for the OS-W vs NB-W game.

OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League

OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 5, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Polly Inglis

Batters: Caitlin Gurrey, Suzie Bates (c), Sam Barriball

All-rounders: Lucy Boucher, Nensi Patel, Kate Ebrahim

Bowlers: Emma Black (vc), Phoebe Graham, Amanda Wellington, Eden Carson

OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 5, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Polly Inglis

Batters: Caitlin Gurrey (c), Suzie Bates, Sam Barriball

All-rounders: Lucy Boucher, Nensi Patel, Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely

Bowlers: Emma Black, Phoebe Graham (vc), Amanda Wellington

Poll : 0 votes