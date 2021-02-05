OS-W vs NS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s Super Smash T20 2020-21 game – Feb 06, 2021

Match 29 of the Women's Super Smash T20 will see the Otago Sparks Women squaring off against the Northern Spirit Women at the University of Otago Oval, Dunedin.

The game will be a dead rubber as neither of the teams will be able to make it to the next stage of the tournament. The Otago Sparks are at rock bottom on the points table, having managed only two wins from nine games. Their opponents have won three out of nine matches and are fourth on the table.

With both teams unable to progress, they will want to ensure that they end the campaign on a high.

Squads to choose from

Otago Sparks

Katey Martin (c), Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan, Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Saffron Wilson.

Northern Spirit

Brooke Halliday (c), Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Lucy Boucher, Annie Ewart, Caitlin Gurrey, Lauren Heaps, Georgina Harris, Nensi Patel, Eimear Richardson, Makayla Templeton, Charlotte Sarsfield.

Predicted Playing XIs

Otago Sparks

Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan, Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Molly Loe, Katey Martin (c), Sophie Oldershaw

Northern Spirit

Brooke Halliday (c), Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Lucy Boucher, Annie Ewart, Caitlin Gurrey, Lauren Heaps, Nensi Patel, Eimear Richardson, Makayla Templeton, Charlotte Sarsfield

Match Details

Match: Otago Sparks vs Northern Spirit

Date: February 6th, 2021, 4:10 AM IST

Venue: University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

The pitch at the University of Otago Oval is a decent track for batting. However, there might equally be something in it for the pacers early on in the game. The captain winning the toss would prefer to field first, given the last two games here have been won chasing.

OS-W vs NS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

OS - W vs NS -W Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Polly Inglis, Katey Martin, Brooke Halliday, Caitlin Gurrey, Kate Anderson, Millie Cowan, Nensi Patel, Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Lauren Heaps, Sophie Oldershaw

Captain: Brooke Halliday Vice Captain: Emma Black

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Polly Inglis, Katey Martin, Brooke Halliday, Eimear Richardson, Kate Anderson, Millie Cowan, Nensi Patel, Gemma Adams, Eden Carson, Lauren Heaps, Molly Loe

Captain: Nensi Patel Vice Captain: Eimear Richardson