OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22, Match 24

The Otago Sparks (OS-W) will take on the Wellington Blaze (WB-W) in the 24th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22 at Centennial Park in Oamaru on Sunday.

Both teams sit towards the top of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield points table. The Otago Sparks, who have had five of their games washed out, have three wins and a loss to their name. The Wellington Blaze, meanwhile, have managed four wins. Three of their games were also abandoned due to rain.

OS-W vs WB-W Probable Playing 11 today

Otago Sparks: Kate Ebrahim (c), Emma Black, Eden Carson, Harriett Cuttance, Chloe Deerness, Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis, Marina Lamplough, Paige Loggenberg, Bella James, Sophie Oldershaw

Wellington Blaze: Dee Doughty (c), Leigh Kasperek, Rebecca Burns, Kate Chandler, Xara Jetly, Caitlin King, Jess McFayden, Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh

Match Details

OS-W vs WB-W, Match 24, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22

Date & Time: February 6th 2022, 3 AM IST

Venue: Centennial Park, Oamaru

Pitch Report

The pitch at Centennial Park in Oamaru is likely to be a good one to bat on. But the pacers could find some movement, especially with the new ball. The batters, meanwhile, need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Today’s OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Polly Inglis has scored 73 runs in three innings in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Bella James has chipped in with 122 runs in five innings in the 50-over tournament so far.

All-rounders

Kate Ebrahim has aggregated 328 runs in five innings, including four half-centuries. She also has four wickets to her name.

Leigh Kasperek has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball. She has picked up seven scalps and scored 73 runs.

Bowler

Emma Black has been in good form, scalping nine wickets in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Kate Ebrahim (OS-W): 479 points

Leigh Kasperek (WB-W): 238 points

Emma Black (OS-W): 228 points

Bella James (OS-W): 153 points

Xara Jetly (WB-W): 142 points

Important stats for OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Kate Ebrahim: 328 runs & 4 wickets

Emma Black: 9 wickets

Leigh Kasperek: 73 runs & 7 wickets

Xara Jetly: 4 wickets

OS-W vs WB-W Dream 11 Prediction (Hallyburton Johnstone Shield)

Dream11 Team for Otago Sparks vs Wellington Blaze - Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Polly Inglis, Rebecca Burns, Bella James, Georgia Plimmer, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Kate Ebrahim, Emma Black, Eden Carson, Xara Jetly, Sophie Oldershaw

Captain: Kate Ebrahim. Vice-captain: Leigh Kasperek.

Dream11 Team for Otago Sparks vs Wellington Blaze - Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jess McFayden, Polly Inglis, Rebecca Burns, Bella James, Caitlin King, Leigh Kasperek, Kate Ebrahim, Emma Black, Eden Carson, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh

Captain: Leigh Kasperek. Vice-captain: Emma Black.

