OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Match 21

Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) will take on Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) in the 21st match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at Centennial Park in Oamaru on Saturday.

Otago Sparks Women have been in fine form in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. They’ve played four completed matches so far, winning thrice. But Otago will be disappointed that four of their fixtures have been abandoned due to rain. But they are still atop the standings with 23 points. Wellington Blaze, meanwhile, are just behind the Otago Sparks in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield table with 21 points to their name. They are the only undefeated team in the competition so far.

OS-W vs WB-W Probable Playing 11 Today

OS-W XI

Kate Ebrahim (c), Bella James, Polly Inglis (wk), Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Olivia Gain, Saffron Wilson, Marina Lamplough, Paige Loggenberg, Chloe Deerness / Harriett Cuttance

WB-W XI

Jessica McFadyen (wk), Dee Doughty (c), Rebecca Burns, Georgia Plimmer, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Xara Jetly, Caitlin King, Maneka Singh, Kate Chandler, Beth Molony

Match Details

OS-W vs WB-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 21

Date and Time: 5th February, 2022, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Centennial Park, Oamaru

Pitch Report

The wicket at Centennial Park in Oamaru is a balanced one which has something in it for both the bowlers and batsmen. A score of around 250 could prove to be par at the venue.

Today’s OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. She is good with the bat and is decent behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Suzie Bates looked in great form in the last game, scoring 138 runs off just 120 deliveries.

All-rounders

Amelia Kerr has scored 122 runs and picked up four wickets in the last two Hallyburton Johnstone Shield matches. Kerr could be an excellent multiplier choice for your WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Kate Ebrahim is the leading run-scorer in the competition with 328 runs in five matches at an average of 82. She also has five wickets to her name.

Bowler

Emma Black has been a consistent wicket-taker for the Otago Sparks in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. She has scalped nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.28.

Top 5 best players to pick in OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr (WB-W) – 495 points

Kate Ebrahim (OS-W) – 479 points

Maddy Green (WB-W) – 318 points

Suzie Bates (OS-W) – 315 points

Katey Martin (OS-W) – 305 points

Important stats for OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr: 137 runs and 9 wickets

Kate Ebrahim: 328 runs and 4 wickets

Emma Black: 12 runs and 9 wickets

OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Hallyburton Johnstone Shield)

OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Caitlin Blakely, Caitlin King, Amelia Kerr, Kate Ebrahim, Jess Kerr, Emma Black, Xara Jetly, Eden Carson

Captain: Amelia Kerr. Vice-captain: Kate Ebrahim.

OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jessica McFadyen, Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Caitlin Blakely, Caitlin King, Amelia Kerr, Kate Ebrahim, Leigh Kasperek, Emma Black, Xara Jetly, Eden Carson

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Leigh Kasperek. Vice-captain: Suzie Bates.

Edited by Samya Majumdar