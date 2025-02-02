OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2024-25, Final

The Final match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will see the Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) go up against the Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday, February 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Otago Sparks Women have won seven of their 10 group stage matches. They won their last match against the Northern Brave Women by six wickets. The Wellington Blaze Women, on the other hand, have won six of their 10 group stage matches. They won the Eliminator match against the Northern Brave Women by 23 runs.

The two teams have played a total of 28 head-to-head matches. The Otago Sparks Women have won seven matches, while the Wellington Blaze Women have been victorious in 20 matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.

OS-W vs WB-W Match Details

The Final match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on February 2 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The game is set to start at 5:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OS-W vs WB-W, Final match

Date and Time: 2 February 2025, 5:10 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The pitch at Basin Reserve in Wellington is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in second innings. The last match played here was between Northern Brave Women and Wellington Blaze Women, where a total of 243 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

OS-W vs WB-W Form Guide

OS-W - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

WB-W - Won 7 of their last 11 matches

OS-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XI

OS-W Playing XI

No injury updates

B James (wk), F Robertson, O Gain, C Blakely, P Inglis (wk), A Browning, H Jensen, E Carson, K Gordon, E Black, M Loe

WB-W Playing XI

No injury updates

A Kerr, R Burns, J Kerr, C King, J McFadyen (wk), X Jetly, S Mackinder, N Baird, G Sims, N Codyre, R Bryant

OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Blakely

C Blakely is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 210 runs in the last ten matches. P Inglis is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

R Burns

R Burns and O Gain are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. R Burns will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed a lot of runs in recent domestic matches. She has smashed 253 runs in the last 10 matches. B James is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

A Kerr

J Kerr and A Kerr are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. A Kerr will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She has taken 13 wickets and smashed 358 runs in the last ten matches. H Jensen is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

E Carson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Carson and E Black. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. E Carson will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 18 wickets and smashed 17 runs in the last 10 matches. K Gordon is another good bowler for today's match.

OS-W vs WB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kerr

A Kerr is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken 13 wickets and smashed 358 runs in the last 10 matches.

J Kerr

J Kerr is the most crucial pick from the Wellington Blaze Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She can be very useful in death overs. She has taken 13 wickets and smashed 318 runs in the last 10 matches.

5 Must-Picks for OS-W vs WB-W, Final match

E Carson

M Brown

H Darlington

A Kerr

J Kerr

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: C Blakely

Batters: R Burns

All-rounders: S Bates, H Darlington, A Kerr, J Kerr, M Brown, H Jensen

Bowlers: E Carson, K Gordon, E Black

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: P Inglis

Batters: R Burns, B James

All-rounders: H Darlington, A Kerr, J Kerr, M Brown, H Jensen

Bowlers: E Carson, K Gordon, E Black

