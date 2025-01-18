OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2024-25, Match 18

The 18th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will see Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) squaring off against Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) at the University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday, January 18.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Otago Sparks Women have won five of their last seven matches. They lost their last match to Northern Brave Women by seven wickets. Wellington Blaze Women, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches of the tournament.

Trending

These two teams have played a total of 27 head-to-head matches. Otago Sparks Women have won six matches while Wellington Blaze Women have been victorious in 20 matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.

OS-W vs WB-W Match Details

The 18th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 18 at the University Oval in Dunedin. The game is set to take place at 3:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OS-W vs WB-W, 18th match

Date and Time: 18th January 2025, 3:10 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

The pitch at the University Oval in Dunedin is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in the second innings.

The last match played here was between Northern Brave Women and Otago Sparks Women, where a total of 223 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

OS-W vs WB-W Form Guide

OS-W - L W W W W W L

WB-W - L W W W

OS-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XI

OS-W Playing XI

No injury updates

B James (wk), F Robertson, O Gain, C Blakely, P Inglis (wk), A Browning, H Jensen, E Carson, K Gordon, E Black, M Loe

WB-W Playing XI

No injury updates

A Kerr, R Burns, J Kerr, C King, J McFadyen (wk), X Jetly, S Mackinder, N Baird, G Sims, N Codyre, R Bryant

OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Inglis

P Inglis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 119 runs in the last seven matches. J McFadyen is another good wicketkeeper for today's match.

Batters

O Gain

C Blakely and O Gain are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. O Gain will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed a lot of runs in recent domestic matches. She has smashed 146 runs in the last seven matches. R Burns is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

A Kerr

S Bates and A Kerr are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. A Kerr will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. She has taken six wickets and scored 149 runs in the last four matches. S Devine is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

E Carson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Carson and J Kerr. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. E Carson will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 16 wickets in the last seven matches. K Gordon is another good bowler for today's match.

OS-W vs WB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kerr

A Kerr is in top form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken six wickets and made 149 runs in the last four matches.

J Kerr

J Kerr is the most crucial pick from the Wellington Blaze Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She can be very useful in death overs. She has taken nine wickets and smashed 198 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for OS-W vs WB-W, 18th match

E Carson

S Bates

S Devine

A Kerr

J Kerr

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Inglis

Batters: C Blakely, O Gain

All-rounders: S Bates, S Devine, A Kerr

Bowlers: E Carson, J Kerr, K Gordon, H Jensen, E Black

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Inglis

Batters: C Blakely

All-rounders: S Bates, S Devine, A Kerr

Bowlers: E Carson, J Kerr, K Gordon, H Jensen, E Black, X Jetly

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️