OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Final

Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) will take on Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) in the final of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Sunday.

Wellington Blaze and Otago Sparks finished atop the points table in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield this season. Wellington won five of their ten games, and were unbeaten in the group stage. They are in brilliant form, and will be the favourites to register a win here.

Meanwhile, Otago Sparks finished second with three wins and two losses, and they’ve lost two of their last five games. They have also lost four of their last five matches against Wellington Blaze, though.

OS-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XIs

OS-W

Emma Black, Eden Carson, Kate Ebrahim(c), Caitlin Blakely, Chole Deerness, Polly Inglis, Marina Lamplough, Bella James, Paige Loggenberg, Sophie Oldershaw, Saffron Wilson.

WB-W

Deanna Doughty, Natasha Codyre, Jess McFadyen, Kate Chandler, Beth Molony, Olivia Boivin, Maneka Singh, Caitlin King, Rebecca Burns, Thamsyn Newton, Xara Jetly.

Match Details

Match: OS-W vs WB-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Final.

Date and Time: February 27, 2022; 3:00 AM IST.

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

Pitch Report

The ground is expected to be conducive to bowlers. The weather is likely to aid the quick bowlers, at least in the initial stages of the game.

Today’s OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jess McFadyen is the best choice for the wicketkeeper role, as she has been in great touch with the bat. She has scored 197 runs so far this tournament.

Batters

Rebecca Burns will hope to provide a strong start to Wellington Blaze at the top of the order. She has amassed 98 runs so far in the competition.

All-rounders

Kate Ebrahim has been one of the best players in the competition, and has been in a class of her own. She has amassed 359 runs, and has also collected four wickets. She will be a wise captaincy choice for your OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Emma Black is a fabulous bowler who has been on top of her game in recent matches. She has picked up ten wickets this tournament, and is looking for more.

Meanwhile, Xara Jetly has led the bowling unit for Wellington Blaze. She has scalped seven wickets thus far.

Five best players to pick in OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction team

Kate Ebrahim (OS-W) – 513 points

Emma Black (OS-W) – 264 points

Xara Jetly (WB-W) – 262 points

Jess McFadyen (WB-W) – 243 points

Eden Carson (OS-W) – 201 points.

Key stats for OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction team

Kate Ebrahim: 359 runs and 4 wickets

Emma Black: 18 runs and 10 wickets

Xara Jetly: 12 runs and 7 wickets

Jess McFadyen: 197 runs

Eden Carson: 19 runs and 9 wickets.

OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction

OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jess McFadyen, Bella James, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Kate Ebrahim, Saffron Wilson, Thamsyn Newton, Emma Black, Xara Jetly, Eden Carson, Sophie Oldershaw.

Captain: Kate Ebrahim. Vice-Captain: Emma Black.

OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jess McFadyen, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Kate Ebrahim, Saffron Wilson, Thamsyn Newton, Emma Black, Xara Jetly, Eden Carson.

Captain: Xara Jetly. Vice-Captain: Jess McFadyen.

