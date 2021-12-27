OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash 2021-22, Match 15

Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) will take on Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) in the 15th match of the Super Smash 2021-22 at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Tuesday.

Otago Sparks are going through a purple patch at the moment. They’ve won all of their five matches so far, and sitting atop the points table with 20 points. Star player Suzie Bates has been in majestic form, and is likely to play a key role in this game as well.

Meanwhile, Wellington Blaze have also been in good form in the tournament, and are yet to lose a game as well. They are second in the points standings with 16 points. So an interesting clash should ensue between the two undefeated teams thus far.

OS-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XIs

OS-W XI

Suzie Bates (c), Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Olivia Gain, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe.

WB-W XI

Rebecca Burns, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (c), Thamsyn Newton, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Xara Jetly, Deanna Doughty, Maneka Singh.

Match Details

Match: OS-W vs WB-W, Super Smash 2021/22, Match 15.

Date and Time: 28th December, 2021; 3:40 AM IST.

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

Pitch Report

The surface is pretty balanced, and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. Batting first should be a good option on this wicket.

Today’s OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. She has been in great form in recent games.

Batters

Suzie Bates is the highest scorer for Otago Sparks in the competition. She has led the way with the bat, collecting 217 runs in five games at an average of 54.25. Bates has had a strike rate of 116.04.

All-rounders

Amerlia Kerr could be a player to watch out for in the Wellington Blaze team. Her all-round abilities make her a good captaincy pick for your OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy team. She has scored 225 runs at an average of 56.25 in the ongoing tournament. Kerr has also picked up five wickets so far.

Meanwhile, Kate Ebrahim is another all-rounder you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy team. She has picked up nine wickets in five games at an economy rate of 5.94. She has also scored 72 runs in the tournament thus far.

Bowlers

Leigh Kasperek has done well with both bat and ball in the tournament. She has scalped eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.0 in four games so far, and has also scored 104 runs.

Five best players to pick in OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr (WB-W) – 506 points.

Leigh Kasperek (WB-W) – 396 points.

Kate Ebrahim (OS-W) – 385 points.

Suzie Bates (OS-W) – 356 points.

Eden Carson (OS-W) – 255 points.

Key stats for OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr: 225 runs and 5 wickets.

Leigh Kasperek: 104 runs and 8 wickets.

Kate Ebrahim: 72 runs and 9 wickets.

Suzie Bates: 217 runs and 1 wicket.

OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Today

OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Martin, S Bates, R Burns, G Plimmer, A Kerr, K Ebrahim, E Carson, L Kasperek, S Oldershaw, J Kerr, E Black.

Captain: A Kerr. Vice-Captain: K Ebrahim.

OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Martin, P Inglis, S Bates, R Burns, G Plimmer, A Kerr, K Ebrahim, E Carson, L Kasperek, S Oldershaw, J Kerr.

Captain: S Bates. Vice-Captain: L Kasperek.

Edited by Bhargav