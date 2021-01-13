OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s Super Smash T20 Match 15 – Jan 14, 2021

In match number 15 of this Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Sparks take on the Wellington Blaze at the University Oval, Dunedin. Both the teams, Otago Sparks and Wellington Blaze, are coming into this game on the back of some good form.

Otago didn’t have the best of starts to this Women’s Super Smash season. They lost two games on the bounce. In fact, they were outplayed in both those games as Auckland and Canterbury absolutely thrashed them.

However, they made a solid comeback and have now won two games in a row. The Katey Martin-led side beat Northern Districts and Central Districts and it was on the back of their bowling that they won those two games. Hence, Otago will be looking to continue their good form.

Meanwhile, Wellington have won three out of their four games so far and are currently sitting on the second spot on the points table. In each of their three wins, the bowlers restricted the oppositions to paltry totals.

The opposition has made scores of 92/9, 88/9 and 100 all out in the three games that Wellington have bowled first. Their only loss came against Northern Districts who chased down 140 in a last-ball thriller. Thus, Maddy Green and her women will be aiming for the top spot.

Moreover, they are boosted by the return of the talismanic Sophie Devine.

Squads to choose from

Otago Sparks: Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan, Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Hayley Jensen, Marina Lamplough, Katey Martin, Sophie Oldershaw, Saffron Wilson

Wellington Blaze: Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Sophie Devine, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jess McFadyen, Thamsyn Newton, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Otago Sparks: Millie Cowan, Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (c & wk), Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Gemma Adams, EJ Carson, Emma Black, Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw

Wellington Blaze: Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Rebecca Burns, Maddy Green (c), Leigh Kasperek, Caitlin King, Thamsyn Newton, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh

Match Details

Match: Otago Sparks vs Wellington Blaze

Date: January 14th 2021, 3:50 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

Only one game has been played at the University Oval in Dunedin in the ongoing Women’s Super Smash so far. It was a pretty low-scoring fixture. Despite that, the pitch at the University Oval is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, the bowlers might get some movement early on and there may be some spin as well.

Women’s Super Smash T20 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (OS-W vs WB-W)

Dream11 Team for Otago Sparks vs Wellington Blaze - Women’s Super Smash T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Polly Inglis, Maddy Green, Millie Cowan, Bella Games, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Thamsyn Newton, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Emma Black

Captain: Sophie Devine Vice-captain: Amelia Kerr

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Thamsyn Newton, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Emma Black, EJ Carson

Captain: Amelia Kerr Vice-captain: Hayley Jensen