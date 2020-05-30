OT v AC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Guernsey Cricket exhibition match - May 30th, 2020

Guernsey Cricket exhibition match Dream11 tips (Representational Image)

With cricket and other sports slowly but surely making a return to the world after the COVID-19 outbreak, the Guernsey Cricket Board have put together an exhibition T20 match to be contested between Olly Tapp’s XI and Andy Cornford’s XI.

The two gentlemen that the teams are named after are members of the Guernsey cricket team’s coaching staff. We could have a cracker of a game on our hands with some Guernsey’s best cricketers taking the field on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Olly Tapp’s XI

Jason Martin (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Tom Nightingale, Nick Hutchinson, Ben Ferbrache, Nathan Le Tissier, Luke Bichard, Will Peatfield, Tom Veillard, Matt Philp, Charles Vorster, Jordon Martel.

Andy Cornford’s XI

Josh Butler (Captain), Zak Damarell (Wicket-keeper), Lucas Barker, Jamie Nussbaumer, Ollie Newey, Luke Le Tissier, Dan Le Messurier, Ant Stokes, Matt Renouf, Nic Buckle, Kieran Le Gallez.

Match Details

Match: Olly Tapp’s XI vs Andy Cornford’s XI

Date: May 30th, 2020 at 3.30 PM IST

Venue: KGV Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

Not much is known about the pitch in Guernsey but you could expect a run-feast in this game considering that it is a T20 match. Ideally, the team winning the toss would probably choose to field in a situation like this.

Guernsey Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

OT v AC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Martin, T Nightingale, B Ferbrache, J Butler, N Le Tissier, L Bichard, D Le Messurier, A Stokes, W Peatfield, J Martel, J Nussbaumer.

Captain - J Butler, Vice-captain - A Stokes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Martin, Z Damarell, B Ferbrache, J Butler, N Le Tissier, L Bichard, D Le Messurier, A Stokes, W Peatfield, J Martel, L Le Tissier.

Captain - A Stokes, Vice-captain - N Le Tissier