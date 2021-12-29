OV vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22, Match 16

Otago Volts (OV) will take on Auckland Aces (AA) in the 16th match of the Super Smash 2021-22 at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Wednesday.

The Otago Volts haven't had a great run in the Super Smash 2021-22 so far. They have one win, four losses and a no-result to their name. Auckland, meanwhile, have fared a tad better. They lost their first two games before winning the next two and are fifth in the points table.

OV vs AA Probable Playing 11 today

Otago Volts: Hamish Rutherford (c), JJ Tasman-Jones, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Llew Johnson, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (wk), Angus McKenzie, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon

Auckland Aces: George Worker, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Robert O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Sean Solia, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Adithya Ashok, Ben Lister

Match Details

OV vs AA, 16th Match, Super Smash 2021-22

Date & Time: December 29th 2021, 7:10 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Pitch Report

The track at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown is a good one to bat on. The Wellington Firebirds chased down 167 with four balls to spare in the only Super Smash 2021-22 game that has been this season. Another good batting surface is likely to be in store for this game.

Today’s OV vs AA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Glenn Phillips can blast away and score runs at a rapid pace. He is also decent behind the stumps.

Batter

Hamish Rutherford has been in top form with the bat, having scored 171 runs from five games. He also has a couple of half-centuries to his name.

All-rounder

Anaru Kitchen has been excellent with both the bat and ball in the Super Smash 2021-22. He has scored 109 runs and taken six wickets.

Bowler

Louis Delport has picked up seven wickets from just four Super Smash 2021-22 encounters.

Top 5 best players to pick in OV vs AA Dream11 Prediction Team

Anaru Kitchen (OV): 350 points

Michael Rippon (OV): 313 points

Hamish Rutherford (OV): 309 points

Louis Delport (AA): 218 points

Martin Guptill (AA): 208 points

Important stats for OV vs AA Dream11 Prediction Team

Anaru Kitchen: 109 runs & 6 wickets

Hamish Rutherford: 171 runs

Martin Guptill: 134 runs

Louis Delport: 7 wickets

OV vs AA Dream 11 Prediction (Super Smash 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces - Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Hamish Rutherford, George Worker, Michael Rippon, Anaru Kitchen, Sean Solia, Angus McKenzie, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Anaru Kitchen.

Dream11 Team for Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces - Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Hamish Rutherford, Mark Chapman, JJ Tasman-Jones, Michael Rippon, Anaru Kitchen, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Louis Delport

Captain: Louis Delport. Vice-captain: Hamish Rutherford.

Edited by Samya Majumdar