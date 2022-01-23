OV vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22, Match 29

Otago Volts (OV) will take on Canterbury Kings (CTB) in the 29th match of the Super Smash 2021-22 at the University Oval in Dunedin on Sunday.

The Otago Volts have already been knocked out of the Super Smash 2021-22. They have just one win, seven losses and one washout to their name. Meanwhile, the Canterbury Kings have won six and lost thrice so far. A win in this game would guarantee them a second-spot finish at the end of the league phase.

OV vs CTB Probable Playing 11 today

Otago Volts: Hamish Rutherford (c), Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Dale Phillips, Llew Johnson, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (wk), Angus McKenzie, Jake Gibson, Jacob Duffy

Canterbury Kings: Chad Bowes, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Todd Astle, William ORourke, Ed Nuttall

Match Details

OV vs CTB, 29th Match, Super Smash 2021-22

Date & Time: January 23rd 2022, 6:10 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

The pitch at the University Oval in Dunedin has been a good one to bat on. The average first-innings score in the Super Smash 2021-22 at the venue has been 165 runs.

Today’s OV vs CTB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Cam Fletcher has batted really well throughout the Super Smash 2021-22, having scored 233 runs at a strike rate of 146.54.

Batter

Hamish Rutherford has looked in good touch, with the Otago captain scoring 223 runs in eight innings.

All-rounder

Anaru Kitchen has been one of the best players for Otago this season. He has 11 wickets to his name and has also scored 152 runs.

Bowler

Matt Henry has been bowling well and has taken 11 scalps from seven fixtures in the Super Smash 2021-22.

Top 5 best players to pick in OV vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team

Anaru Kitchen (OV): 582 points

Henry Shipley (CTB): 566 points

Ed Nuttall (CTB): 465 points

Matt Henry (CTB): 465 points

Chad Bowes (CTB): 419 points

Important stats for OV vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team

Anaru Kitchen: 152 runs & 11 wickets

Henry Shipley: 140 runs & 11 wickets

Ed Nuttall: 15 wickets

Matt Henry: 11 wickets

OV vs CTB Dream 11 Prediction (Super Smash 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings - Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Cam Fletcher, Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Chad Bowes, Michael Rippon, Anaru Kitchen, Henry Shipley, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Ed Nuttall

Captain: Anaru Kitchen. Vice-captain: Matt Henry.

Dream11 Team for Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings - Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Cam Fletcher, Hamish Rutherford, Chad Bowes, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Ed Nuttall, Angus McKenzie

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Henry Shipley. Vice-captain: Chad Bowes.

Edited by Samya Majumdar