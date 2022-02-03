OV vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Ford Trophy 2021-22 Match 15

Otago Volts will take on Central Stags in match number 15 of the Ford Trophy 2021-22 at the University Oval, Dunedin on Friday.

Otago Volts have had an up and down season so far. They have two wins and as many losses so far. Meanwhile, Central Stags had their first game washed out. Since then, they have won two games in a row.

OV vs CS Probable Playing 11 today

Otago Volts: Hamish Rutherford (c), Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick, Angus McKenzie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (wk), Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Matthew Bacon

Central Stags: Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins (wk), Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox

Match Details

Match: OV vs CS

Date & Time: February 4th 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

The pitch at the University Oval in Dunedin is a good one to bat on. Teams have racked up big totals at this venue. Moreover, there could be some assistance for the pacers with the new ball.

Today’s OV vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Max Chu has batted well and has accumulated 76 runs from three innings in this tournament.

Batters

Neil Broom has been in good form with the bat and has struck 163 runs in three innings so far.

All-rounders

Anaru Kitchen has picked up seven wickets in four games and has scored 60 runs with the bat.

Doug Bracewell has performed well with both bat and ball. He has scored 42 runs and has taken four wickets in two games.

Bowlers

Jacob Duffy has played three games so far and has returned with eight scalps in this 50-over competition.

Top 5 best players to pick in OV vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team

Jacob Duffy (OV): 326 points

Anaru Kitchen (OV): 307 points

Neil Broom (OV): 205 points

Seth Rance (CS): 179 points

Doug Bracewell (CS): 170 points

Important stats for OV vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team

Anaru Kitchen: 60 runs & 7 wickets

Jacob Duffy: 8 wickets

Neil Broom: 163 runs

Seth Rance: 5 wickets

Doug Bracewell: 42 runs & 4 wickets

OV vs CS Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Otago Volts vs Central Stags - The Ford Trophy 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Max Chu, Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Tom Bruce, Will Young, Doug Bracewell, Anaru Kitchen, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon

Captain: Anaru Kitchen Vice-captain: Doug Bracewell

Dream11 Team for Otago Volts vs Central Stags - The Ford Trophy 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Max Chu, Bayley Wiggins, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Will Young, Doug Bracewell, Anaru Kitchen, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon

Captain: Neil Broom Vice-captain: Will Young

Edited by Diptanil Roy