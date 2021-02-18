OTG vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD) Match 21 – Feb 19, 2021

The Ford Trophy has returned after two months for its second half. Otago will be up against Canterbury in one of the three seventh-round games. The John Davies Oval in Queenstown will be the venue for this match. Canterbury have been in good form throughout the summer of 2020-21 while Otago have been inconsistent.

Canterbury reached the final of the Super Smash T20 and were pretty consistent even in the first half of the Ford Trophy. They are currently second in the points table with four wins from six games. Canterbury have also named a strong squad and they will be buoyed by the return of the New Zealand international duo of Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls.

On the other hand, Otago have blown hot and cold throughout this season. They finished with the wooden spoon in the Super Smash T20. Before that, Otago won three and lost three in the first half of the Ford Trophy. They will hope to turn things around and build some momentum in the second half of the Ford Trophy.

Squads to choose from

Otago: Jacob Duffy (c), Neil Broom, Max Chu, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Mitch McClenaghan, Travis Muller, Dale Phillips, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon, Hamish Rutherford, Nathan Smith

Canterbury: Cole McConchie (c), Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Cam Fletcher, Tom Latham, Ken McClure, Henry Nicholls, Ed Nuttall, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XIs

Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Neil Broom, Dale Phillips, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Max Chu (wk), Michael Rae, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Travis Muller/Mitch McClenaghan

Canterbury: Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Tom Latham (wk), Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Todd Astle, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Will Williams

Match Details

Match: Otago vs Canterbury

Date: February 19th, 2021, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Pitch Report

It is the first game of the season at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The 22-yard surface is likely to be a solid one to bat on and the ball is most probably going to come on to the bat nicely. Batters will be able to play on the up as well. However, there might be some movement early on and we may see some turn as well.

Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OTG vs CTB)

Dream11 Team for Otago vs Canterbury - Ford Trophy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Hamish Rutherford, Dale Phillips, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Anaru Kitchen, Cole McConchie, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith, Will Williams, Matt Henry

Captain: Hamish Rutherford Vice-captain: Tom Latham

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Cole McConchie, Nathan Smith, Sean Davey, Will Williams

Captain: Anaru Kitchen Vice-captain: Chad Bowes