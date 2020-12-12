OTG vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD) Match 14 – Dec 13, 2020

In the fifth round of the ongoing Ford Trophy 2020-21, two in-form teams, Otago and Northern Knights, will go head to head at the University Oval in Dunedin.

Both teams have won three games apiece in the Ford Trophy this season. However, Northern Knights are ahead of Otago in the 2020-21 Ford Trophy points table only because of their bonus-point win over Auckland.

Otago have been pretty good in the Ford Trophy this season, winning three of their four games. Their first two games in the competition against Central Districts were high-scoring ones. They chased down a 187-run target with ten balls to spare in a 20-over game before defending 212 runs in a 24-over contest. After a defeat to Otago, Auckland bounced back strongly.

On the other hand, Northern Knights beat Auckland comfortably in their first two Ford Trophy games, thanks to the exploits of their bowlers. However, they were outplayed by Canterbury in their third game in the competition before Northern Districts prevailed in a thrilling final-over finish.

Ford Trophy 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Otago: Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Nathan Smith, Michael Rae, Mitch Renwick, Micahel Rippon, Hamish Rutherford.

Northern Knights: Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich, Brett Hamptom, Brett Randell, Josef Walker, Jake Gibson, Anurag Verma, Peter Bocck, Matthew Fisher.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick (wk), Nick Kelly (c), Neil Broom, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Matt Bacon, Michael Rae, Jacob Duffy.

Northern Knights: Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Anton Devcich (c), Brett Hampton, Peter Bocock (wk), Anurag Verma, Josef Walker, Brett Randell, Matthew Fisher.

Match Details

Match: Otago vs Northern Knights

Date: December 11th 2020, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

This is the first game of the 2020-21 Ford Trophy season at the University Oval in Dunedin. Traditionally, the 22-yard surface at this venue has been a good one to bat on.

Last season, Otago racked up 407 and 354 runs in the two completed Ford Trophy games at this venue. More of the same could be expected in this Ford Trophy game as well.

New Zealand ODD 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OTG vs NK)

Dream11 team for Otago vs Northern Knights - New Zealand ODD.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mitch Renwick, Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Katene Clarke, Anton Devcich, Anaru Kitchen, Brett Hampton, Matt Bacon, Michael Rae, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell.

Captain: Hamish Rutherford. Vice-captain: Brett Randell.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mitch Renwick, Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Brett Hampton, Matt Bacon, Michael Rae, Josef Walker, Brett Randell.

Captain: Anaru Kitchen. Vice-captain: Katene Clarke.